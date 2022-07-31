The Red Cross stated that it does not have a mandate to investigate the attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) does not have a mandate to investigate the attack on the pre-trial detention center (SIZO) in the village of Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. The corresponding statement was made by the organization itself, it leads Reuters.

The ICRC also stressed that they still have not received access to the scene.

“The parties must do everything in their power, including through impartial investigations, to help establish the facts underlying the attack and bring clarity to the matter. However, it is not within the function or mandate of the ICRC to conduct public inquiries into alleged war crimes,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian side had officially invited experts from the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to investigate the attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, where Ukrainian military prisoners were held. According to the agency, the strike was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. As a result, 50 Ukrainians died.