The first volume of the new Women in War series aims to enhance the contribution of women to national and European history. This is the diary of the most decorated Red Cross nurse of the war: bronze and silver medals for military valor, the gold medal of the Italian Red Cross and the “Florence Nightingale” medal. The narrative style of her diary is surprisingly modern and is the story of adventures and conspiracies. Ina’s notoriety is due to the cover of the “Domenica del Corriere” of 22 December 1918, the first Christmas of peace, which even portrays her with a rifle in her shoulder while shooting at the Austro-Hungarians fleeing Udine, since at the time it was worth the said of northern European democracies “one rifle, one vote”, that is, those who fought had the right to vote …

The book The Red Cross with a Rifle, edited by Paolo Gaspari, is dedicated to Ina Battistella, from Udine, twenty-five years old in 1915, self-taught, a Red Cross nurse. You served in hospitals on the front and then in Udine in the year of occupation. In the infectious ward, she was infected with smallpox, typhoid and leptospirosis and died

still young due to the consequences of the illnesses taken in service.