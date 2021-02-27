The Red Cross expelled a group of 64 migrants of Moroccan origin from the reception camp Canarias 50 – one of the two authorized to receive immigrants in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – on Friday afternoon, who spent the night on the asphalt, at the gate of the enclosure. The migrants say they were evacuated after their refusal to be transferred to a tent that they should have shared with a group of newcomers. “The living conditions in there are bad, with floods and poor nutrition,” explains Mustapha, 39, in Italian. “But at least 12 of us slept in a tent, safely.” Both he and his compatriots refused to be crammed into a tent with other migrants due to the lack of security due to the covid. The organization assures that they acted with violence and expressed their intention to leave.

“During the transfer yesterday Friday of 62 immigrants from phase I to phase II of the Canarias 50 Emergency Reception resource in Las Palmas, several of these people showed an aggressive attitude and made threats to other residents and Red Cross staff , which is why the Police had to intervene ”, assures a spokesman for the Red Cross. The same source maintains that these migrants “said they did not want to move to other stores, because their only intention is to travel to the peninsula to continue their migratory journey.” Although the transfer that triggered the confrontation was 62 people, finally 64 were expelled from the center. The Police did not make any arrests. It should be noted that the Migration reception centers are open. In other words, migrants are free to enter and leave with a limit of 72 hours.

Bilal, 26, confirms that his intention is to go to Italy, where he says he has his entire family. “The Canary Islands for us is just a passing highway.” You do not have a passport to travel. The Moroccan, however, denies having acted with violence. “They have expelled us like animals, without having done more than protest. We were not violent at any time. Now we have to relieve ourselves in the trees ”, he emphasizes. Several of the migrants say that the police tried on Friday night to mediate to achieve the readmission of the Maghreb. The Red Cross, they say, refused.

The organization, on the other hand, assures in its statement that its social mediation and translation teams “spent more than two hours trying to convince them not to reject the help they are offered”, but “they insisted on abandoning the appeal, at the same time. while attitudes were increasingly aggressive and threatening ”. These expelled migrants are in addition to the hundreds of people who already live on the streets, both some who, like them, have been expelled from the camps, and others who have decided not to enter the camps to find a living.

The Canarias 50 barracks is located in the El Sebadal industrial estate, surrounded by companies and some neighbors of humble origins. One of them is Anastasio, owner of the neighboring bar La Pecallenía. “We have not had problems with them, but there is not the same security as before,” he assures. “They are passing by all the time. It is not uncommon to see people urinating on this street ”. Meanwhile, two migrants enter the bar to buy tobacco. One of them, Abdelali, 24, shows the scars on his head that he says were caused by the police two days ago in Tenerife. “What I do not understand is that they leave them on the street,” adds the hotelier once they have left.

“The neighbors have helped us a lot,” says Mohammed, 26, another of those expelled. “They have brought us blankets and breakfast.” Something that CEAR and the citizen platform Somos Red have also done. “My heart breaks,” says Karina, of Belgian origin, who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, with a strong French accent. “Last night I had to go down to give them pillows and an umbrella. They are human beings. Not even the animals are left in the street ”.

Canarias 50 is one of the seven reception camps that the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations has set up in Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura. Currently, the Government Delegation numbers 11,500 irregular migrants in the Canary Islands. Among them there are about 2,600 minors. The seven accommodations provided for by the Canary Islands Plan have a total of 5,810 beds, expandable to 7,010, to deal with arrivals, as reported this Friday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.