The International Committee of the Red Cross has confirmed the death in an attack in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk of three of its employees who were travelling in a humanitarian convoy distributing aid to frontline areas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier reported a Russian attack on a Red Cross convoy that left three people dead.

Two other Red Cross employees were injured in the attack, according to a statement from the organization’s International Committee, which did not specify who was behind the attack.

“I condemn the attacks against Red Cross personnel in the strongest terms,” said Committee Chair Mirjana Spoljaric, quoted in the statement.

According to the note, The convoy was preparing to distribute wood and coal in the village of Viorliubivka.north of the city of Donetsk, to help civilians prepare for winter, when the vehicles were hit.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said its vehicles were displaying visible signs identifying them as belonging to the organisation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, denouncing the attack, also said that “at the moment we know of two wounded people, who are receiving all necessary assistance.” The Ukrainian president referred to what happened as “another Russian war crime.”

“It is absolutely clear: Russia brings evil, Ukraine protects life. And if someone wants to listen to ‘both sides’, this in Russia is simply received as a license to continue killing,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian head of state called on the international community to react “forcefully and clearly” to Thursday’s attack.

Russia recaptures ten towns seized by Ukraine in Kursk

The Russian army has recaptured ten towns captured by Ukraine in the Kursk border region in the past 48 hours, the country’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The Sever (North) military group launched a counterattack two days ago that has allowed it to recover towns such as Snagost, Biajovo and Gordeevka.the Russian military statement said.

The towns of Apanasovka, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Vpezápnoye, Krasnooktiábrskoye, Óbukhovka and 10th Oktyabr were also liberated.

“During the last day, two enemy counterattacks were also repulsed, launched towards Fanaseevka and Snagost, as well as an attempt to attack Olgovka,” the statement added.

In addition, four Ukrainian attacks on two other towns in Kursk were repelled, the Ministry of Defense said.

The recapture of Snagost, which has been converted into a fortified post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on territories captured at Kursk, allows the Russian army to free up a large unit cornered in the neighbouring district of Glushkovo, between the Seim River and the Ukrainian border.

The first to report on the Russian counteroffensive in Kursk were the country’s military bloggers.who spoke of the recovery of at least 150 square kilometers on that front in recent days.

The counterattack was subsequently confirmed by several independent media outlets and the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which analysed the operation that began on 6 August in its latest report on Thursday.

The Deep State project, close to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, previously reported on “the deterioration of the situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian grouping in Kursk” and an intensification of attacks in Snagost.

The Ukrainian military command said in late August that its forces controlled around 100 towns in Kursk, covering an area of ​​1,300 square kilometres.