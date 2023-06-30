500,000 people inside and outside the country benefited from the Red Crescent Authority’s sacrifice project this year, including about 100,000 people inside the country, and 400,000 people in 48 countries around the world.

The authority implemented the sacrifice project on 4 continents to reduce the human repercussions of food shortages in those countries, and the Red Crescent sacrifices found their way to the poor and needy in their remote neighborhoods, refugees and displaced persons in their camps that lack the most basic necessities of life, and the displaced in the open without shelter or food.

During the Eid days, the authority began distributing sacrificial meat to needy families and targeted segments within the country through its centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra Region, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, and externally through its offices and state embassies in a number of countries, in cooperation and coordination with some charities and humanitarian organizations in the countries. other.

The Acting Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, confirmed that the authority has worked to expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of the sacrifice project this year inside and outside the country to enhance its role on the local and external arenas, and to provide the best services to the groups it targets and contribute permanently to providing its necessary requirements, stressing that The authority pays great attention to its seasonal projects and programmes, and is keen to keep pace with humanitarian needs through plans and mechanisms that achieve its aspirations in supporting and aiding needy and needy families.

He said that the Red Crescent Authority annually implements the sacrifice project within the framework of its strategy to extend bridges of cooperation and giving with all brotherly and friendly peoples, especially those that suffer from the brunt of conditions and hardships of life, indicating that the sacrifices of the Crescent contributed greatly to introducing the joy of Eid and its pleasure to the hearts of children. their families; He affirmed the Commission’s keenness to be present among these groups to provide a helping hand and assistance to them through its humanitarian programs and continuous relief activities, especially during the holidays in which manifestations of joy and happiness prevail so that they do not feel the bitterness of deprivation without others whom God has endowed with a good life and the blessing of stability.

Al-Junaibi pointed out that the Red Crescent sacrifice project works to improve the conditions of the vulnerable and provide the needs of the poor and needy during the blessed days of Eid in countries that suffer from scarce resources and lack of capabilities, noting that the project enhances the aspects of solidarity and compassion enjoyed by the country’s benevolent society through its interaction with issues. The humanity that haunts many of the world’s vulnerable peoples, who are groaning under the weight of need.

He said that the Commission saw the expansion of the project abroad this year, in a number of countries that witnessed disasters and crises that led to a significant deterioration of the humanitarian conditions there, especially in the continents of Asia and Africa, so the Commission allocated additional funds to promote the sacrifice project in those countries, stressing that the Commission estimates the volume The damage caused by the crises there on people and property is therefore intensifying its humanitarian programs in the affected arenas as a contribution to limiting the exacerbation of suffering and supporting those affected.

The Secretary-General noted that the Authority’s external follow-ups during the past days confirmed that the implementation of the project in the concerned countries proceeded well and as planned, thanks to the existing coordination and cooperation in this regard between the Authority and its offices abroad and the country’s embassies, which recruited their cadres and mobilized their energies to implement the project in the manner which enhances the country’s humanitarian and developmental position on the regional and international arenas; He expressed the Authority’s thanks and appreciation to the country’s diplomatic missions that supervised the implementation of the sacrificial animal project in dozens of countries through a strategic partnership that is unparalleled in the field of humanitarian diplomacy. He also thanked the associations, civil organizations and the local partners of the Authority in those countries.

Al-Junaibi praised the response of benefactors and donors to the sacrifice project and their constant support for its activities, which contributed to achieving its goals and objectives. He expressed his appreciation to the sponsors of this year’s sacrifice campaign.





It is noteworthy that 11 countries in the continent of Asia were included in the project of distributing the sacrifices of the Red Crescent, namely: Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Nepal, Jordan, Yemen, the Philippines, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Syria, in addition to 26 countries in Africa, which included: Egypt, Mauritania, and Zimbabwe. , Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Somalia, Comoros, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Gambia, Cape Verde Islands, Benin, Chad, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Morocco, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Togo , and 8 countries in Europe, including Georgia, Tajikistan, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Turkey, and Kazakhstan, as well as Chile and Argentina in South America.