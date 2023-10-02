The Emirates Red Crescent team in Libya continued its humanitarian and relief efforts, to support and support the brotherly Libyan people to mitigate the effects and repercussions of Hurricane Daniel, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

The amount of aid provided by the UAE in this regard so far has reached 850 tons of food, shelter materials and health packages, in addition to first aid supplies, which were distributed to those affected in Derna, Libya.

Ahmed Al Hajri, head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Libya, stated that coordination is underway with the Libyan Red Crescent Society, with close follow-up by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in order to count the numbers of affected families. In the Libyan city of Derna, and reaching displaced families in the areas surrounding the city in Wadi Al-Naqa, the Al-Balad area, the Sayyida Khadija neighborhood, Karsa, and others.

Al Hajri explained in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the team continues to distribute 520 tons of food supplies, 22 tons of medical and health supplies, and 285 tons of shelter materials, in addition to 16 tons of miscellaneous materials such as tents, blankets, and other living supplies provided by the UAE to… Libyan brothers in the areas most affected by the repercussions of the disaster.

He pointed out that the “Crescent” teams are working to assess the field conditions and study the current actual needs to provide more of them, by assessing the damage and preparing a number of humanitarian projects and initiatives in coordination with Libyan government bodies and agencies within the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian support to the brothers in Libya.

For his part, Hamza Al-Ferjani, relief officer in the central emergency room of the Libyan Red Crescent, praised the role played by the Emirati relief teams that were present in the city of Derna since the first day of the disaster.

He said that coordination is underway with the Emirati side to benefit from the expertise of the Emirates Red Crescent team in providing humanitarian support to the families of the victims, inventorying the affected families, and distributing food parcels to them, in addition to coordinating to implement a number of humanitarian initiatives during the coming period, providing logistical support to the Libyan Crescent team, providing volunteer services, and Among them are psychological rehabilitation for those affected and access to and assistance to all displaced persons.

Juwaida Al-Hassi, volunteer official in the Karsa region, confirmed that the UAE was one of the first countries to respond to the call to help those affected in the stricken city of Derna as a result of Hurricane Daniel, where Emirati search and rescue teams have been present since the first day and are continuing to search for the missing, in addition to… To the relief teams that contribute to identifying the affected families and distributing food parcels to the displaced in the region.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works are participating in the UAE relief campaign. “