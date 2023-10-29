Red Crescent: 14 thousand civilians are in Al-Quds hospital in Gaza

There are about 14 thousand civilians in the Al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip, the surrounding area of ​​which is being attacked by the Israeli army. This was reported by the Red Crescent Society in X (formerly Twitter).

The organization claims that the majority of people inhabiting the hospital are women and children who live there permanently. “They live in fear and anxiety due to threats from the occupying authorities to bomb the hospital where they sought refuge as a result of the ongoing shelling, believing that it would be a safe place,” the report said.

The Al-Hadath channel reported that on October 29, the Al-Quds Force came under Israeli fire. Citizen casualties and damage are currently unknown. The Israeli side warned of an impending attack.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it could not evacuate hospitals from the Gaza Strip. “We repeat: it is impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without putting their lives at risk,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.