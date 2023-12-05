The Red Crescent showcases its sustainable projects around the world

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority reported that its initiatives are spread in 149 countries around the world, noting that it has implemented a number of sustainable projects in some countries in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture and water.

During its participation in the COP 28 conference, the Authority’s platform presented a presentation of its development programs on a screen with a tablet in front of it that included options for the Authority’s initiatives, so that the visitor chooses the initiative he would like to know information about so that it appears in front of him on the screen.

With regard to renewable energy, the Red Crescent Authority explained that the countries benefiting from renewable energy projects included Yemen, Niger, Albania, Burkina Faso, Bangladesh, Uganda, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Chad, Myanmar, Mauritania, Mali and Ghana, noting that 602 projects were implemented, including the use of solar energy to operate camps and homes and to light them. Roads and public facilities.

The Authority stated that with regard to agriculture, the countries of Mali, Uganda, Ghana, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Bosnia and Kazakhstan have benefited from it, as 1,675 projects were implemented, including afforestation and reclamation of agricultural lands, the establishment of greenhouses and the distribution of seeds.

The Authority pointed out that as for the water projects it implemented, the countries of Albania, Niger, Yemen, Uganda, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Chad, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Mali, Mauritania and Myanmar benefited from it, as 670 projects were implemented, including extracting water from the air, building and maintaining dams, a snow water collection tank, and maintaining and supplying wells. Solar energy.

With regard to the Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Initiative, the Authority launched a group of initiatives, including empowering women by preserving the heritage heritage using sustainable and environmentally friendly materials.