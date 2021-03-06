Khartoum (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued to provide more humanitarian aid to those affected by the torrents and floods that swept a number of Sudanese states last year, as part of its efforts to address the repercussions of the disaster that is still unfolding, and the affected people suffer in some areas.

The “commission” conducted three new aid convoys to the states of White Nile, Kassala and Khartoum, targeting with its relief aid the residents of the most affected areas, in cooperation and coordination with the country’s embassy in Khartoum and the competent Sudanese authorities.

In the health field, the “authority” provided medical devices and equipment to the government hospital “Ahmed Qassem” in Khartoum Bahri, which specializes in heart surgery and kidney transplantation. Within this stage of aid, the “authority” provided educational supplies and aids to a number of schools in Khartoum state, to strengthen the march Education in light of the repercussions of the “Corona” pandemic that affected the educational process in many countries.

Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, confirmed that the program to assist those affected by torrents and floods in Sudan finds the necessary support and attention from the higher leadership of the “authority”, which has been directed to provide more support and assistance, And the provision of the necessary needs that would improve the current conditions on the Sudanese arena.

He said that the “organization” continues with its humanitarian program and relief operations until the repercussions of the disaster clear, indicating that the current stage of aid includes providing more food, medical, educational and other necessary supplies.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Red Crescent also affirmed that the Authority will spare no effort in order to prevent the effects of torrents and floods by strengthening its humanitarian response on the Sudanese arena, which witnessed the worst humanitarian disaster last year.

In addition, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, with two companies in Khartoum, signed contracts for the supply of medical devices and equipment for the hemodialysis department of the “New Alban Hospital” in Khartoum State, in the presence of Hamad Muhammad Hamid Al-Junaibi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, and Mr. Omar, President of the Crescent Society. Al-Ahmar Al-Sudani, and Dr. Afaf Yahya, General Secretary of the Association.

During the signing ceremony, the ambassador affirmed the continuation of the Emirati assistance to the brotherly Sudanese people, pointing out that the UAE Red Crescent has implemented many development and humanitarian projects in Sudan, and this initiative comes as a continuation of its estimated support for dialysis centers in Sudan.