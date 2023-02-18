The Emirates Red Crescent Authority provided more essential humanitarian needs for those affected by the earthquake in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, which included large quantities of food, shelter and health parcels.
A delegation from the Commission, headed by Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Secretary-General in charge, visited the disaster-affected areas in Lattakia Governorate, and distributed aid to those affected in temporary shelters, which were prepared for them in schools and public facilities.
The delegation was briefed on the conditions of those affected and briefed on their current needs, and met with the supervisors of the management of these centers and listened to an explanation about the nature of the conditions they live in, the services provided to them, and the challenges facing relief operations in light of the increasing number of people affected by the disaster.
During his meeting with the Secretary of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Organization in Lattakia, Hassan Majed Safia, the delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent learned about the efforts made by the Syrian National Society to provide the affected people with supplies in the areas of shelter, food, health and other requirements that they need in light of the current situation, in addition to implementing programs Psychological support and rehabilitation to help them overcome the effects of the disaster, especially on children.
In the Church of “Our Lady of Jawzia” in Lattakia, the delegation provided various assistance to those who took it as a temporary place to reside after their homes were destroyed and they lost their property. Syrian arena.
Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi said that this visit comes as an extension of previous visits made by the Authority’s delegations to the areas most affected by the earthquake in Syria, to attend on the ground among the brothers and get acquainted closely with their requirements and provide them through the relief and humanitarian operations of the Authority, indicating that the visit provided the opportunity to learn more about The reality of the humanitarian situation and the nature of the disaster, which is considered the worst in recent years, and its repercussions on the lives of the brothers there.
He stressed that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority is continuing to strengthen its response for the benefit of those affected as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, which was launched by the UAE in the framework of its humanitarian commitment and its solidarity responsibility with the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.
Al-Junaibi said, “The authority is working in all directions to alleviate the extent of the suffering left by the disaster. Therefore, it launched the “Bridges of Good” campaign in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development and Emirati humanitarian organizations to meet the growing needs of those affected and make the required difference in the relief efforts currently taking place in the two arenas. Syrian and Turkish.
Al-Junaibi pointed out that the authority’s delegation discussed with officials of the Syrian Red Crescent the areas of cooperation and joint field coordination to enhance the humanitarian response for the benefit of those affected, and support the capabilities of the Syrian organization to carry out its role in the best way in its local arena, indicating that the authority will spare no effort for this through Its leading and influential position in the international movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.
