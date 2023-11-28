The Emirates Red Crescent Authority is participating in the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in the Green Zone at Expo Dubai headquarters from November 30 to December 12, as part of the Authority’s efforts and initiatives to enhance the activities of the climate conference hosted by the country. It is greatly relied upon to bring about a major shift in international efforts to reduce climate repercussions on planet Earth. Through its platform at the conference, the Authority will display its most prominent achievements in the field of sustainability and its projects related to renewable energy around the world and water purification, in addition to the establishment of environmental housing designed with environmentally friendly specifications and made of palm fronds and recycled materials, in addition to the project to preserve grace and employ the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in its various paths. To enhance the project’s initiatives, the Authority’s participation also includes a number of axes that the climate conference attaches utmost importance to, namely its initiatives in the field of sustainable development, food security, responsiveness and proactiveness, and volunteerism.

In the axis of sustainable development, the Red Crescent Authority is committed to its distinguished approach in promoting values ​​and initiatives that reduce the burden of human suffering and supports human development efforts in developing societies. In this regard, the Authority implements various projects covering the international arena, including: establishing and equipping hospitals and medical clinics, and providing medicines and supplies. health care and medical equipment, establishing educational institutions and schools and equipping them with educational supplies and educational aids, in addition to establishing and managing camps for refugees and displaced persons, establishing shelters, orphanages, the elderly and centers for the disabled, paying attention to infrastructure projects such as electricity and improving water networks in areas that suffer from limited natural resources, and implementing the Kafalah project. Orphans in dozens of countries around the world.

In addition to the issue of empowering refugees, which is considered one of the humanitarian challenges facing the international community and humanitarian organizations, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has given it a top priority and implemented many initiatives that contribute to alleviating the burden of suffering on their shoulders. The Authority was able to establish and manage a number of refugee camps in a number of areas. From countries. The Authority implemented rehabilitation and training programs in a number of professional and craft fields to empower refugees and enhance their capabilities, by teaching them professions and crafts that help them rely on themselves and generate income that enables them to manage their lives, for example, rehabilitation courses in computer science, blacksmithing and carpentry, in addition to tailoring and knitting. for women, in addition to implementing productive projects for refugees. Food is considered the bulwark protecting human societies from disturbances, and through it security and stability are established. Therefore, the Red Crescent Authority pays great attention to it, and seeks through its plans and programs to sustain food and achieve sufficiency of it in those societies, by encouraging agricultural work and providing its inputs of water, improved seeds, etc., and has adopted The Authority has many initiatives in this regard in a number of countries, including training farmers on modern and smart agricultural production techniques, and providing them with modern equipment for agriculture and harvesting crops. In the field of livestock, the Authority strengthens farmers’ ability to raise animals, which provides them with what they need in their daily lives. Of food.

Being proactive and predicting disasters are among the most important factors that contribute to reducing their direct impacts on the lives of those affected. Therefore, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority includes, among its plans and strategies in this regard, early preparation for disasters and monitoring their indicators before they occur, by reading climate phenomena and following them up by: relying on Artificial intelligence in the proactive approach, enhancing specialized tools in early warning, and strategic planning to enhance proactive action and mobilize resources before crises occur. Therefore, the Authority is keen to provide a permanent strategic stock of various relief materials for use in times of emergencies and crises, and this in turn has contributed to the Authority always being at the forefront of organizations responding to emergencies and reaching incident areas.

Volunteer work is the tip of the spear in promoting and supporting the Red Crescent’s operational plans and programs in the field of sustainability, environment and climate action to reduce natural phenomena that in turn lead to the exacerbation of disasters. Volunteers represent role models for their communities in engaging in work that contributes to enhancing the communities’ ability to confront the challenges of disasters and crises, therefore. The Red Crescent Authority gives them great care and always works to create a qualitative volunteer cadre that contributes to achieving its humanitarian and development aspirations. The Authority is keen to hone the skills of volunteers through qualification and field training to lead relief work with skill and ability, so we always find them at the front of the ranks in times of crises and also in difficult circumstances. Ordinary, where they undertake the responsibilities of spreading messages of love and peace in society, and also spreading health and environmental awareness and education and reducing the risks of pollution and the effects of climate change and carbon emissions, while the Al-Ghadeer Project of the Red Crescent aims to preserve cultural heritage such as sadhu, wicker, and other designs. Contemporary.

Pushing the local community towards economic sustainability through Emirati crafts, the project’s environmentally friendly products are in line with the COP28 agenda, as the products are distinguished by being made from natural and sustainable raw materials from the local Emirati environment, such as clay, palm leaves, etc., and are wrapped in recycled papers. The Emirates Red Crescent Pavilion also participates in the Al Ghadeer Project, with a variety of workshops in the areas of sustainability and preserving local heritage, such as: making cloth dolls, pottery decorating workshops, and dates tasting sessions.