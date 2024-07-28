The Emirates Red Crescent, in Al Hair area in Al Ain city, organized the second phase of the “From the Bounties of My Country” initiative in its fourth season, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and with the participation of the “Thank You for Your Voluntary Giving” teams..

The initiative comes within the initiatives of the Al Naama Project of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which targets agricultural institutions and farm owners, by giving them the opportunity to provide some of their various agricultural products and distribute them to poor and needy families and orphans, which contributes to consolidating social cohesion among the segments of society in the UAE..

Sultan Al Shehhi, Director of the Gratitude Preservation Project at the Emirates Red Crescent, said: “The Gratitude Preservation Project at the Emirates Red Crescent continues its initiatives targeting farmers and receiving their donations of their crops and agricultural products in the second phase of the fourth season of the Khairat Biladi initiative in Al Qayd.”“

He added, “Donations will be distributed to the needy, orphans and poor families,” hoping for an increase in demand for this initiative in the coming seasons, and the creation of a spirit of giving and community solidarity in the UAE through the grace preservation initiatives carried out by the Red Crescent Authority with philanthropists. .

He explained, “The volume of agricultural products provided by farmers in this initiative reached more than 5,000 kilograms of dates, mangoes and lemons, in addition to other agricultural products such as cucumbers and tomatoes,” noting the introduction of robotics this year to the distribution process, as part of the Red Crescent’s efforts to benefit from the use of technology in humanitarian work..

For her part, Sheikha Mohammed Al Abdouli, Community Engagement Specialist at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said, “Today, we are participating with the Food Preservation Project at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and with the participation of the Thank You for Your Voluntary Giving team, in the “From the Blessings of My Country” initiative in its fourth season in Al Qayd, coinciding with the harvest season for dates, mangoes, lemons and other agricultural products.”

She added, “We supported the ‘From My Country’s Goodness’ initiative by communicating with all farmers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and encouraging them to participate in this charitable initiative. Today, we witnessed positive participation from farmers and providing the farms’ harvest to those in need.”“

It is noteworthy that the Red Crescent Authority organized an initiative from the bounties of my country last February of this year, where the volume of agricultural products provided by farmers reached more than 16 thousand kilograms of organic crops and agricultural varieties..