Yesterday, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority launched the “Giving Caravan” for community service to provide comprehensive humanitarian care to the segments it targets in the Commodity City, and it will continue until February 18.

The activities of the caravan include providing a number of humanitarian and community services to the public over the course of three days, including the health aspect, which includes 20 specialized clinics offering their medical programs free of charge to the public, in addition to 15 government and private agencies offering their services to the targeted people in various fields, in addition to 72 productive families provided by the Crescent Authority. Al-Ahmar has outlets to display and sell its products, and the proceeds go back to helping these families meet their requirements and improve their lives. The caravan also includes educational and awareness-raising activities and the distribution of medical devices and supplies to people with chronic diseases.

In his speech during the inauguration of the convoy activities, Mohammed Jassim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Red Crescent Center in the Al Dhafra Region, said, “We saw that this initiative would be comprehensive and diverse, so it would be accompanied by other activities, represented in providing material and in-kind assistance and medical devices to the targeted people, and to achieve this goal efficiently, effectively, and in an institutional manner, it was done.” Conducting a field survey in the area targeted by the campaign to identify the actual needs of the people, determine priorities, and meet the necessary requirements, especially in the areas included in the campaign, and an ambitious plan was developed to strengthen these areas.”

Al Mazrouei stressed that the “Giving Caravan” comes as an extension of the previous campaigns carried out by the Authority in the Al Dhafra region in recent years, which achieved great success in achieving the aspirations of the people of the region, supporting them and providing for their humanitarian needs, which prompted the Authority to move forward with this approach that establishes a new phase of expansion and spread. For the Authority’s programs on the local scene.

The director of the center said at the conclusion of his speech that we anticipate a new era of humanitarian effort and giving on the local scene, which requires concerted and unified efforts to achieve our noble goals. We can only praise the efforts of the partners from institutions, local bodies and individuals in making the caravan’s activities a success, and he extended his thanks to the partners, volunteers, affiliates and workers. And all the supporters and advocates of the Red Crescent’s humanitarian mission.

Mohammed Al Fardan, Head of the Wealth Department at the Investment Bank, who delivered a speech as the strategic partner of the Giving Caravan, thanked the Red Crescent Authority, the humanitarian arm of the UAE, for providing the opportunity to participate in its humanitarian and development initiatives spread inside and outside the country, and stressed that the Red Crescent Authority is considered a prominent landmark in the fields of giving. She is referred to as Lebanon, and she was and still is the ambassador of the Emirates and her right-hand man to support brotherly and friendly peoples. As always, she was proactive and kept up with developments, and committed herself to shouldering her responsibilities with complete impartiality and selflessness. Therefore, she deserves more support and support from us and strengthening the partnership with her various programs and activities.

At the conclusion of his speech, Al-Fardan stressed that the Investment Bank will spare no effort in carrying out its societal responsibility and supporting the Red Crescent’s initiatives in this regard, and will not fail to perform its national and social role and humanitarian duty and achieve the Authority’s aspirations in serving society.