The Emirates Red Crescent Authority launched its annual campaign to support the educational journey of thousands of students, under the slogan “With knowledge, we empower.”

The campaign aims to provide the necessary support to students from poor families, orphans and people of determination, and to help them continue their education in more suitable conditions, by paying their tuition fees, providing their educational supplies and school bags, in addition to providing other aids such as tablets, smart devices and modern technologies.

The Authority has been organizing the campaign annually to support students in continuing their education, in order to ensure a better future for them and their families.

The number of students who have benefited from the education support campaign since 2012 until now has reached 131,415 male and female students across the country.

His Excellency Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said that solidarity, cooperation and compassion are features that have shaped the way of life in the UAE and established a harmonious, cooperative and tolerant society, in which goodness, happiness and positivity prevail. This is not a new phenomenon, but rather a humanitarian approach that has been deeply rooted since the founding of the country.

He stressed that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has clearly embodied this humanitarian approach through the humanitarian and development work it undertakes in various fields, targeting various members of society, including school students and those in need.

He pointed out that this continuous support was a lifeline for students whose circumstances prevented them from paying their education expenses, which contributed to securing their educational future and achieving academic stability for them.

He pointed out that the UAE’s institutional humanitarian and development work takes many forms and reflects the country’s orientations in spreading a solid societal culture based on giving, charity, helping others and developing the humanitarian aspects that contribute to the cohesion of the fabric of society.

He pointed out that ensuring that a group of needy students continue their learning journey is one of the noblest acts of charity, which leads to ensuring that this group is not deprived of its right to education, and building knowledgeable generations that contribute to the sustainability of the nation’s renaissance.

The Secretary-General stressed that the Student Sponsorship Program, which the Red Crescent adopts and devotes a large amount of its attention to, embodies the Authority’s vision of caring for people wherever they are and meeting their basic needs, including their right to obtain quality education, which qualifies them to enter the labor market with academic qualifications and high scientific capabilities.

He said that this vision did not come out of nowhere, but rather from the fact that education is the main gateway to achieving comprehensive development, stressing that sponsoring students of knowledge is one of the permanent and ongoing programs within the Authority’s initiatives, and finds great response from the charitable and benevolent people who are generous with the state, and represents a true embodiment and actual translation of the Authority’s efforts and movements with the aim of investing in people, achieving their aspirations and preserving their dignity by qualifying and preparing them well for a better future for them and their families.

He added that the Red Crescent Authority looks forward to the contribution of partners and donors in enhancing the activities of the education support campaign, which was launched at the state level, through the Authority’s centers, websites and smart platforms.