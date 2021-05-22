The Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the “Tamouh” Healthcare Company launched a joint initiative to provide Covid-19 vaccines to countries facing challenges in limiting the spread of the Corona pandemic on their territories, in support of the UAE’s efforts to address the repercussions of the pandemic globally. The two sides signed, at the agency’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, a memorandum of understanding in the health field, with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation and coordination to implement the initiative on a large scale regionally and internationally.

The articles of the memorandum defined partnership frameworks, coordination mechanisms, and the duties of each party to achieve the initiative’s higher goals and enhance its health and humanitarian activities.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Emirates Red Crescent by His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Authority, while it was signed by the «Tamouh» Healthcare Company, His Excellency Abdullah Rashid Al Rashdi, CEO of Tamouh, a subsidiary of Al Alamiah Holding Company, in the presence of His Excellency Khalifa Youssef Khoury, Chairman of the Board of Directors of «Apex» The Investment subsidiary of Al Alamiah Holding Company, and the Deputy Secretary-General of the Red Crescent

During the signing, the two sides discussed strengthening partnership and developing areas of cooperation in the future to adopt more initiatives that enhance the UAE’s role in the health, humanitarian and development fields.

Dr. Al Falahi stressed that the memorandum of understanding embodies the vision of the authority under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, president of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, to strengthen humanitarian partnerships with vital sectors on the local arena, especially in the health field, which is currently considered a priority in the movements Body locally and externally.

He said that His Highness the President of the Red Crescent Authority pays great attention to initiatives that make a qualitative leap in the authority’s efforts in the international arena, provide solutions to the humanitarian challenges facing humanity and limit their effects on the lives of people suffering from the repercussions of crises and natural disasters, indicating that the memorandum translates the desire of both parties. In working together to limit the spread of the Corona pandemic in a number of countries and arenas, and to support them to strengthen their preventive and precautionary measures by providing vaccines, which obtaining them represents a major challenge for those countries. The memorandum also embodies the parties’ desire to strengthen ties and cooperation to achieve more health gains For the slices that the Red Crescent Authority cares for.

The Secretary-General of the Red Crescent added that the authority welcomes such vital initiatives that make remarkable progress in the efforts to address the pandemic regionally and internationally, and confirms the UAE’s serious endeavor to combat the epidemic and help other countries to reach the stage of recovery from the pandemic.

He praised the cooperation of the “Tamouh” Healthcare Company with the Red Crescent in this regard. “This joint initiative will contribute to fulfilling the aspirations of many people to obtain the vaccine and protect them from contracting the pandemic,” he said.

He stressed that the consensus visions and goals between the two sides qualify them to establish more strategic and smart partnerships in the health field.

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah Rashid Al-Rashidi affirmed that this step comes within the initiatives of the “ambition” company to improve health care services for combating the Corona pandemic regionally and internationally, following the example of the wise leadership initiatives that we follow its approach and pursue, to enhance aspects of social and humanitarian responsibility.

He said that the memorandum of understanding is a good sign of future cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in the health field. He praised the humanitarian and development role played by the Red Crescent Authority in all squares and regions facing many humanitarian challenges, stressing the importance and vitality of the authority’s programs in the field of providing health care to groups and segments that suffer from the brunt of circumstances.

He said that the efforts of the medical corps reflect its keenness to improve the health conditions of the vulnerable and preserve their human dignity.

It is noteworthy that the Memorandum of Understanding stipulated in its articles that the “Tamouh” Care Company will provide the vaccines that will be donated to the countries and target groups in order to combat the pandemic, in addition to taking over the issue of vaccinating the target groups in Abu Dhabi, and donating two doses of the vaccine for every person who takes the vaccination in Abu Dhabi For the benefit of the Red Crescent, which, in coordination with the concerned authorities in the country, will choose the countries that will benefit from these vaccines, provided that the “Tamouh” company delivers the vaccines to the specified countries and places, and takes care of the procedures and expenses of shipping and other logistical operations, in addition to the company supporting the Emirates Red Crescent humanitarian projects And development in various fields in order to enhance the aspects of social responsibility undertaken by “Tomoh” and to help the needy and target groups of the Authority’s programs.

The memorandum also stipulated the appointment of coordinators from both sides to oversee the implementation of its provisions and procedures related to their details.