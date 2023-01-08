Ghantoot (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Red Crescent polo team won the charitable show match cup, which was organized by the Ghantoot Polo and Horse Racing Club at Sultan Bin Zayed Stadium under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the club, whose charitable proceeds were allocated to the Emirates Red Crescent Authority “Orphans Section”, which It represented one of the preparatory matches for the Sultan bin Zayed Polo Championship, which will start on January 23 and continue until February 4.

The Red Crescent team was crowned with its victory over the Ghantoot Equestrian Equipment Team, 5-4, after an exciting match characterized by clubbing and enthusiasm. The audience enjoyed a beautiful exhibition match, in an enjoyable autumnal atmosphere, which brought together many Emirati polo players and a number of resident players as a contribution to the charity festival.

The Red Crescent team was represented by Fahd Al Qubaisi and the team’s top scorer, Rayan Al Ajaji, Youssef bin Dasmal and Pablo, while the Ghantoot Equestrian Equipment team represented Maryam Al Hassani, Ali Al Marri, Nasser Al Shamsi and Segundo, and the match was moderated by referee Miguel Delia.

At the end of the community sports festival, which included many community activities for families and entertainment for orphaned children, Saeed bin Hofan Al Mansouri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, and Khalid Saeed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the club, crowned the two teams and the referees, and handed over the value of the donation provided by the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club to Nasser. Sabri, the representative of the Red Crescent, and his accompanying delegation amidst a storm of applause and praise. Prizes were also drawn, which were allocated musk for the audience to celebrate.