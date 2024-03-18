The Red Crescent Authority announced the expansion of its existing relief program to support the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, to alleviate the human suffering they are experiencing, and to enhance the state’s humanitarian initiatives for the benefit of brothers and friends in the holy month.

In this context, the Authority began running a convoy carrying the initial supplies for the Iftar project to support the residents of Gaza during the holy month, within the framework of Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The Authority allocated 3 million dirhams to purchase raw materials from the Egyptian market, which consist of rice, wheat, sugar, beans and other basic materials. These materials contribute to the operation of about 28 popular kitchens in Gaza, in addition to the operation of 10 bakeries in the Strip.

The convoy, which includes 16 trucks carrying 336 tons of food aid, moved in batches from the city of Cairo to the city of Al-Arish in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip.

On this occasion; Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Acting Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, said, “The operation of the aid convoy comes within the framework of the state’s wise leadership’s keenness to stand with the Palestinian brothers in Gaza during the ordeal they are going through, and to alleviate their suffering by providing their basic needs.”

His Excellency added that the UAE has rushed, since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza, to provide relief and food aid to the residents of the Strip, within the framework of its commitment to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people from the ongoing difficult conditions they are experiencing, and in a way that reflects the values ​​of giving and the UAE’s deep-rooted humanitarian solidarity towards supporting brothers in times of crisis. From this standpoint, the Authority is working to maintain the delivery of food and health aid to the residents of Gaza, which began with the launch of “Operation Gallant Knight 3” on November 5 of last year, to provide the necessary needs in various fields for those affected by the events in Gaza.

The Authority’s teams are also currently working to load aid and food parcels onto the third cargo ship, which was ordered to be operated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and which carries on board 4,500 tons of food supplies and 3,000 tents. In addition to the Eid clothing.

In December of last year, the Authority sent the first aid ship to the city of Al-Arish as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” carrying 4,016 tons of various relief materials, followed by the second ship that was sailed last February, and carried 4,303 tons of food supplies. And 154 tons of shelter materials, and 87 tons of medical aid. These initiatives come as a continuation of the UAE’s efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip at an accelerated and coordinated pace as a result of the worsening humanitarian crisis, and working to limit its negative repercussions, especially on the most vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.