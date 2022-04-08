The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has strengthened its Ramadan programs in 64 countries around the world, and allocated an additional budget to expand the umbrella of its beneficiaries outside the country, thanks to the donations of benefactors and philanthropists and their great solidarity with these projects and their response to the Ramadan campaign, whose activities are enhanced at the state level.

The Red Crescent Authority is implementing projects for fasting breakfast, zakat al-Fitr and Eid clothing in 4 continents, within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, head of the authority, benefiting more than one million people.

The fasting breakfast project implemented by the authority in those countries witnessed a large turnout of fasting people during the first week of the holy month, and Ramadan tents and collective iftar sites that were set up in poor neighborhoods, gatherings of the displaced, refugee camps, orphanages and educational institutions in the countries concerned with fasting were crowded.

The authority was keen to provide the best services to the fasting people and to provide meals that include basic nutrients from most of the food of the people of the country concerned, taking into account the privacy of each country in this regard. fasting people and to serve them in the best way.

In line with the expansion witnessed by the charitable organization’s programs and its humanitarian activities, the Ramadan projects this year are more distinguished and keep pace with the quantitative and qualitative development witnessed by the authority’s programs in all areas of humanitarian work. By providing the opportunity to participate in its humanitarian work, and opening the doors to the contributions of benefactors and their white hands extending to it in secret and in secret, supporting and assisting in order to obtain the satisfaction of the Most Merciful and win the breaths of the month of Ramadan.

The authority always seeks to expand the scope of its projects outside the country, based on its humanitarian mission and responsibility towards those in need, in order to achieve its aspirations to improve the conditions of the weak and the needy, and to build bridges of cooperation and giving with all brotherly and friendly peoples, especially those who suffer from the stress of conditions and hardships of living.

Ramadan programs are currently being implemented in 19 countries in Asia, including: Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, Jordan, Syria, Maldives, Turkey, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan.

In addition to 31 countries in Africa: Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Tanzania, Nigeria, Togo, Niger, South Africa, Gambia, Comoros, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Liberia, Rwanda, Conakry, Cape Verde, Zimbabwe.

This is in addition to 11 countries in Europe: Kazakhstan, Serbia, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia, Bulgaria, and Cyprus. In South America, the authority implements its Ramadan programs in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

The authority always allocates additional funds to implement these projects in the troubled regions of the world, and countries that face exceptional humanitarian conditions as a result of the crises and disasters that have befallen them. The humanitarian and relief operations carried out by the commission for the benefit of those affected by the events on the Yemeni and Syrian arenas, where the efforts of the relief organization continue to reduce suffering and improve the humanitarian situation in general, and the commission has so far been able to deliver thousands of tons of relief materials and Ramadan needs to the brothers in Yemen and the Syrian refugees in countries Syrian neighbourhood.



