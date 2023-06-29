As part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority distributed 2,000 sacrifices as part of the “Sacrifices” initiative on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, benefiting 100,000 Syrians from the earthquake-affected and needy families in 4 Syrian governorates, namely Lattakia and Aleppo. Hama and Homs.

This humanitarian initiative comes in cooperation with the “Syrian Arab Red Crescent” in an effort to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of these families during the blessed days of Eid as part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected families, after the earthquake of last February 6, and to stand by the Syrian brothers in their current circumstances. .

Muhammad Khamis Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, said that 500 sacrifices are being distributed in Aleppo, 500 in Lattakia, and 500 in Homs, in addition to 500 sacrifices in Hama, bringing the number of beneficiaries to 100,000 people in the four Syrian governorates.

He added: “The authority was keen to implement the “Sacrificing sacrifices” initiative according to the best standards and standards, and with a careful organization that achieves the desired benefit, justice and respect for the beneficiaries.”

The deserving families expressed their deep appreciation and pride for the UAE, for its ongoing charitable initiatives and projects in Syria, reflecting the depth and distinction of the relationship between the two brotherly countries.

It is worth noting that “Operation Gallant Knight 2” is one of the most important forms of the UAE’s support for the Syrian people under the directives of the wise leadership, during which 186 aircraft and four ships loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies were flown, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.