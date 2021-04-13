Badria Al Kassar (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has started distributing breakfast meals for the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan at ICAD workers in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, and Al Reem Island, according to adherence to precautions to ensure the health of everyone.

Khalfan Sarhan Al-Rumaithi, head of the Baniyas Center of the Red Crescent Authority, said: “(The authority) began, according to the commitment and adherence to the preconditions to prevent gatherings, and to ensure physical distancing and wearing protective masks, to distribute fasting breakfast meals, which are a package that includes: rice, Chicken, meat, milk, dates, and fresh fruits. Meals are transported in trucks designated for food to maintain its safety and temperature for the time it is distributed to the beneficiaries.

The number of meals on the first day reached about 12,000 meals, distributed in 14 locations in Abu Dhabi. The quantities of meals vary from one site to another, ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 meals per day in each site.

Al-Rumaithi said: A team of Red Crescent volunteers has been formed for each site, supervising the distribution mechanism, ensuring that meals arrive on time, and ensuring the safety of food before distribution and during the distribution process to beneficiaries.

He also explained that Suhoor meals will be distributed to support the first line of defense for health centers and survey centers “Covid 19”, in coordination with a number of restaurants and health centers, amounting to about 900 meals in 8 health sites.