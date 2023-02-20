The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued distributing humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic. It is very difficult, in the framework of Operation Gallant Knight “2”.

The authority’s delegation, which is currently on the Syrian scene to supervise its urgent relief operations, headed by the head of the Disaster Response Department, Muhammad Khamis Al-Kaabi, distributed humanitarian needs, which included food and shelter materials and health parcels, to hundreds of families in Lattakia, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, and the authority is coordinating Its field operations with its Syrian counterpart to reach the areas most affected by the disaster and the groups most affected by its repercussions.

Al-Kaabi said that the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent are continuing to meet the needs of the Syrian arena of the necessary supplies, pointing out that a plan has been developed to expand the umbrella of aid beneficiaries in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, where the field teams list the needs of the families affected by the earthquake according to the humanitarian needs and the data of the needy. And then met them through the Bridges of Good campaign, which provided many of those needs and strengthened the efforts of the Relief Authority and its humanitarian assistance to those affected.

Al-Kaabi stressed that this aid comes within the framework of the keenness of the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, to stand by the brotherly Syrian people in their current ordeal, and stand by them until they overcome these difficult circumstances.

In addition, the activities of the “Bridges of Good” campaign launched by the Red Crescent Authority in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development and Emirati humanitarian organizations continue at the state level to meet the growing needs of those affected and make the required difference in the relief efforts currently taking place in the Syrian and Turkish arenas. In-kind donations are being shipped and sent successively to the affected areas in the two brotherly countries.