As part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, the field teams of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority organized field tours to support and provide psychological, moral and material support to a number of affected families in Lattakia, one of the Syrian governorates affected by the earthquake that occurred last month, as part of the recovery and rehabilitation phase.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, participated in the field tours with the Emirates Red Crescent team, in coordination with its Syrian counterpart, where it visited the Syrian child Abdul Hay Yassin, 11 years old, in the Al-Saqqubin area, a displaced child with his mother from Aleppo to Lattakia, who suffers from leukemia. He is receiving treatment in Lattakia Hospital, after he became homeless as a result of the earthquake.

The Emirates Red Crescent provided all kinds of psychological and moral support to the child, Abd al-Hay, and also took him from his tent to his new home next to the hospital, after paying his rent for a full year, while providing him with all the living necessities.

The field teams, in coordination with the delegation of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, moved to the house of Marwan Muhammad Salim in the suburb of Bouqa, who lost his wife, son, and a number of his relatives as a result of the earthquake that hit the “Damsarkho” area, and who gave thanks and gratitude to the Emirati support team, which hastened to respond to the people’s call. Syrian in distress.

Although the wounds of his grief had not yet healed, Marwan told WAM reporter the details of the building’s fall and how he spent three days under the rubble of the fallen buildings. However, with the collapse of the building, he lost his wife and son, Sarmad, who was working as an employee in the media office of the Syrian Creativity and Culture Authority, along with 26 people in the same building.

Marwan continued, “The Emirati government and the brotherly Emirati people stood by the affected Syrian people, through an air and sea bridge of aid, and proved that we are one people, one heart, and brothers in humanity.”

The Emirates Red Crescent team continued its tours in Lattakia, and met Badr al-Din Maher Ali Ibrahim in the North Raml area, to console him and provide him with psychological and material support to relieve him after losing his two sons and wife as a result of the earthquake, and he said: “I was in the sister country of the Emirates to arrange my affairs before I was sent For my family to bring them to live with me there, but fate had another opinion.

And the bereaved father added: “The concerned authorities in the UAE helped me arrange my travel papers and my return to Syria, and I extend my thanks to the Emirates and Syrian Red Crescent teams … and I appreciate the Emirates’ continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected families and stand by the brothers in their current circumstances.”

In turn, Mahmoud Rifai, a member of the Lattakia Governorate Council, appreciated to “WAM” the tireless role and efforts made by the United Arab Emirates, which rushed to support the Syrian people through the Bridges of Good campaign and provide moral and material support to thousands of families affected by the February 6 earthquake, stressing that the Syrian people He will not forget the positions of his Emirati brothers.

It is worth noting that “Operation Gallant Knight 2”, one of the images of the UAE’s support under the directives of the wise leadership of the Syrian people, which continues its efforts and support for the Syrian Arab Republic, has flown 169 aircraft and ships so far, loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies, with a weight of 6,377 tons.

The state continues its efforts to support the brothers in Syria through the “Bridges of Good” campaign within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, through the stage of recovery and rehabilitation, by providing foodstuffs, medical supplies and medicines on an ongoing basis, identifying the needs of the health sector and providing the necessary medicines, within Several axes target psychological and social support by sharing their pain and relieving them.