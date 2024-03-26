The Emirates Red Crescent Authority (Ramadan 2024) program in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan continued… providing breakfast for fasting people in the Sindh province.

The Authority distributed 4,500 iftar meals for fasting people as part of the Ramadan project that it is implementing through its office in Pakistan.

The (Ramadan 2024) program comes within the framework of charitable work organized by the Red Crescent Authority during the holy month.

The people expressed their thanks and appreciation for the charitable initiatives of the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the Red Crescent.