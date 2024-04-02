Yesterday evening, the Red Crescent Center in Al Ain, in cooperation with the Suhail bin Awaida Al Khaili Islamic Cultural Center, organized a celebration on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, at the center’s headquarters in the Zakher area in Al Ain.

The celebration was attended by Hamad Suhail Al Khaili, Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, Director of the Red Crescent Authority Center in Al Ain, Jaber Hamad Suhail Al Khaili, Secretary General of the Suhail bin Owaidha Al Khaili Islamic Cultural Center, and a number of officials from humanitarian and charitable agencies.

Jaber Hamad Suhail Al Khaili stressed, in his speech during the ceremony, that Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is considered a source of inspiration and pride for generations, as the UAE continues to extend its white hands everywhere, as it is a gift to every deprived, and a support to every needy, until it was able to transform goodness from mere principles. To a culture, a way of life, an ethical approach, and a living message to all peoples through development, humanitarian and relief aid.

He pointed out that this lofty anniversary is an important opportunity to launch many humanitarian and charitable initiatives by charitable organizations, which confirm the extent of cohesion and interdependence between the people of the Emirates in consolidating humanitarian work in the country, and which is considered a day through which the values ​​of goodness and giving to the Emirates are embodied since its founding at the hands of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and our wise leadership followed in his path and is the best successor to the best predecessor, until our country became a homeland for all noble values ​​​​at the world level.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri stressed that celebrating “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day,” which coincides with Orphan Day in the Islamic world, is an affirmation of our commitment to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed in giving, relieving the needy, and extending a helping hand to all those afflicted in various parts of the earth, as it has become a country The UAE is one of the largest donors of humanitarian and relief aid to all peoples of the world of all religions and sects.

He also stressed the keenness of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to participate with official and private institutions in many humanitarian activities and programs that are implemented at the local level, within the framework of social responsibility, with the aim of extending a helping hand, helping the weak, and stimulating charitable and humanitarian work. This is the essence of celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Work Day and Orphan Day in Islamic world.

Al Dhaheri thanked and appreciated Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili for his constant and continuous support for all charitable and humanitarian work of the Emirates Red Crescent, personally and through the Suhail bin Awaida Al Khaili Centre.

At the end of the ceremony, Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili and Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri honored 50 orphans of different nationalities residing in the country on the occasion of Orphan Day in the Islamic world, which falls on the 15th of the blessed month of Ramadan every year, as state institutions celebrate this occasion to confirm the status of the orphan. In the heart of society and a demonstration of the UAE government’s keenness to provide all the elements that guarantee a decent living for all groups and individuals of society, especially children, in a way that ensures that they have an active future role in society.