The Red Crescent – cited by the international media – announced that 18 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on refugee tents in Rafah, in the south of the Strip. There were also 35 injured.

Meanwhile in Gaza, the quantities of medicines and essential equipment available to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) teams have reached critical levels, as no supplies from the organization have entered Gaza since the end of April. MSF itself writes this in a statement. The closure of the Rafah crossing, following the Israeli offensive in southern Gaza in early May, combined with the endless bureaucracy imposed by the Israeli authorities, have dramatically congested the flow of humanitarian aid through Kerem Shalom. This – the note continues – has led to long queues of trucks and dangerous delays in the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Furthermore, even when aid can enter the Strip, insecurity often does not allow humanitarian organizations to get it where it is desperately needed. Although medical needs are increasing across the Strip, if there is no significant replenishment of medical supplies in the coming days, MSF may be forced to halt or drastically reduce some of its medical activities in Gaza.