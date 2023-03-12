Penélope Cruz, on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars. David Livingston (Getty Images)

The 95th edition of the Oscars, the most important annual event in the world of cinema, will begin this Sunday as every year with the long-awaited red carpet, this year in champagne. A walk full of glamor and, also, of commercial products. And it is that the names of many of the stars are, in turn, protected brands. Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman or Penélope Cruz are just a few examples of cinematographic identities turned into brands that generate business.

Golden statuettes are a piece of cake for artists. With the academic recognition of an award or nomination comes a surge of popularity that brings potential earnings associated with your name. Registering it as a brand channels this income and acts as a shield against whoever tries to take advantage of the pull. Thus, if a fashion house wants to partner with an actor or actress, it must sign a contract “for licensing the use of the brand, which normally establishes a percentage of the income for the artist,” says Belén Álvarez, partner and head of the cultural law department at Gabeiras & Asociados.

It is an operation that must be designed with care, choosing the products or services that you want to associate with the famous (in which they will have exclusivity), as well as the territory in which you intend to exploit. In addition, Rodrigo Gallego, a lawyer from the entertainment and sports department of Montero Aramburu, points out, “it is more than advisable to have advice to optimize obtaining these economic returns within the established legal limits.”

Will Smith, for example, has his name registered in the United States through the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) and also at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO, for its acronym in English). Like other artists, Álvarez points out, the winner of the last Oscar for best actor has linked his name to entertainment services and cultural activities, choosing class 41 of the Nice Classification (the international nomenclature used). “There are also other classes that, even though they are outside the audiovisual field, are of interest to actors and actresses, such as 3, related to perfumery and cosmetics, and 25, referring to clothing,” adds the lawyer. .

It is common for celebrities to use their own or licensed company to manage the income from their brand. Thus, for example, points out Cristina Gilabert, a lawyer specializing in industrial property and responsible for large clients at Pons IP, Antonio Banderas has registered more than 200 trademarks in various countries and in different classes (perfumery, fashion, jewelry, leather goods, food, etc. ) “through a company that also bears his name.” Other cases are that of the film director Pedro Almodóvar, a trademark registered with the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (OEPM) through his production company El Deseo, or that of Santiago Segura through Amiguetes Enterprises.

However, warns Álvarez, both in the United States and in Spain, the mercantile company will have to have the authorization of the artist. Spanish trademark law prohibits registering without permission “the civil name or image that identifies a person other than the trademark applicant”. The USPTO can deny registration, it adds, “if the mark falsely suggests a connection to the person whose first or last name is intended to be registered.”

On the contrary, the EUIPO does not usually require this authorization to apply for a European trade mark. Of course, the affected party could always request its annulment based on the right to name. As Gilabert explains, it is a commercial use that the famous can prevent “both in the physical world and in the virtual one.”

A different matter is that there is not a complete coincidence, as in the case of Tarantino, a name registered by the García Carrión company as a brand of alcoholic beverages in Spain, and in Italy for clothing and perfumes by a person with this surname.

Internet domains

A major source of problems for celebrities is the registration of internet domains under their name. In the absence of prior control, many artists have been harmed and have had to go to the Arbitration and Mediation Center of the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) to request the cancellation of these pages. This was the case of the protagonist of the nominated Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise. The actor recovered the domain tomcruise.com in 2006 after demonstrating the bad faith of its owner, who had been taking advantage of the interpreter’s fame for 10 years to advertise for third parties.

The trademark is generally valid for 10 years, extendable for decades, and can be maintained after the artist’s death. If it was requested in his name, it will form part of his inheritance. As has happened with Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley, present at tonight’s gala through the performances of Ana de Armas and Austin Butler, nominated for best actress and actor. The Estate of Marilyn Monroe LLC can exploit the name of the actress, known as the “blonde ambition”, in cosmetics, pillows or even lottery.

The producers of these biopics, points out Cristina Gilabert, “have signed contracts well in advance with the heirs or the entities that manage the rights of the deceased characters, which include authorization for the use of the names they have registered as trademarks.” In Spain, summarizes Rodrigo Gallego, “it is those designated in the testament and relatives who can dispose of the rights associated with these personal brands.”

Dubbing The actors enjoy image rights that include voice and name, the use of which they must authorize. Italian dubbers have recently staged a strike in which they have called for regulations that prevent artificial intelligence (AI) companies from taking advantage of their voice transfer clauses to train machines that can reproduce them. The president of the Dubbing Artists Union of Madrid, Adolfo Moreno, clarifies that in Spain specific clauses on AI are not signed: “We only give up the rights to what we record.” But he acknowledges that gaps may exist. “Right now there is a bit of anxiety and working groups are being formed to address this issue,” he says.

