The Red Carpet of the 2025 Oscar Awards

The most prominent moments of the arrival of the nominees, guests and presenters of the 2025 Oscar Awards to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Oscar 2025 Awards: Complete List of Winners
Public, presenters and nominees attend the Oscar Awards this March 2, parade for the red carpet and serve the media before the gala. Follow the minute by minute ceremony through eldiario.es and from social networks (Twitter and Bluesky) from eldiario.es culture.
The actress and singer Ariana Grande
Actress Cynthia Erico
The actor Jeff Goldblum
Actress Julianne Hough
#Red #Carpet #Oscar #Awards
Leave a Reply