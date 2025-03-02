Monday, March 3, 2025
The Red Carpet of the 2025 Oscar Awards

March 2, 2025
The Red Carpet of the 2025 Oscar Awards
The most prominent moments of the arrival of the nominees, guests and presenters of the 2025 Oscar Awards to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

Oscar 2025 Awards: Complete List of Winners

Public, presenters and nominees attend the Oscar Awards this March 2, parade for the red carpet and serve the media before the gala. Follow the minute by minute ceremony through eldiario.es and from social networks (Twitter and Bluesky) from eldiario.es culture.

The actress and singer Ariana Grande


Actress Cynthia Erico


The actor Jeff Goldblum


Actress Julianne Hough


