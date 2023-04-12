Ricciardo’s mission

The greatest goal of is now out of the question Daniel Ricciardo for the near future, which for the Australian driver is equivalent to returning to compete in Formula 1 quickly. The 33-year-old from Perth, after a difficult 2022 lived in McLaren, had in fact abruptly interrupted his relationship with the Woking team, returning to Red Bull for this season after a previous experience with the Milton Keynes house from 2014 to 2018.

The ‘secret’ to returning

Unlike then, however, Ricciardo is now engaged exclusively in the role of third driver, ideal for being able to carry out test sessions on the track or in the simulator in order to arrive prepared for 2024 to sign an agreement with a team in order to return to competition. A job, and above all a desire to get back on track, which Ricciardo had already reaffirmed at the last Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, where he presented himself in the paddock and where he above all underlined what was his main will.

The infinite session

Even in the last few days, Ricciardo has once again highlighted his purpose to the media, even more so after having held a session at simulator which increased his desire to return to the grid: “My first day in the simulator with Red Bull this year was honestly the funniest i’ve ever had – he has declared – I think since I hadn’t driven for almost three months it was all new and exciting. I’ve returned to an environment that I obviously have a lot of good memories of. Simon Rennie, who was my engineer at the time, was leading the session with me and we started giggling: it’s certainly a job, especially for a driver, but I remember when I was doing a session someone would say to me: ‘Oh, we can finish it if you’ve done enough laps’. But then, every time I got to the finish line, I asked to go one more lap, and we kept joking that it was hard to get me out“.

The emotions

An episode that therefore demonstrated Ricciardo’s willingness to continue to carry out an activity like that on the simulator, remaining behind the wheel of the single-seater with passion: “It was kind of rare, because the further I went the more I just wanted to runand I didn’t care so much about going for a test or anything. The real fun was the competition. So for me, enjoying the simulator like that means it was good to experience it for a while, and coming back to that environment is better than I thought.”