Yellow and fuchsia neon lights, poker cards and the inevitable casino chips: it could only be gambling themed special livery chosen by Red Bull for the RB19 with which Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will take to the track during the Las Vegas GP weekend. A design created by Lindsay Palmer, a young English woman who won the online contest “Make Your Mark” and therefore has the opportunity to follow the weekend of one of the most anticipated grand prix directly from the pits of the reigning world champion team of the year.

HOW THE RB19 CHANGES — This is not the first time this season that Red Bull has changed its skin. Special colors had in fact appeared in the other two US GPs, held in Miami and Austin. Unlike the first two occasions, in which only the sides were changed, this time the modification is more radical and involves the entire livery, bonnet and nose included. In fact, the basic color is not the navy blue that has accompanied the Milton Keynes single-seaters since 2016, but purple. In some ways, a reference to the liveries used until 2015, recalling the era of triumphs with Sebastian Vettel.

HORNER SPEAKS — The design won thanks to the votes of the members of the free program for Red Bull fans "The Paddock", which during the season saw approximately 24 thousand people participate in the contest. "Congratulations to Lindsay – explains team principal Christian Horner – who has truly imprinted the iconic character of Las Vegas into the design, capturing the energy and enthusiasm of the city and the team. I can't wait to see this car racing around the streets of Las Vegas. It will be a special race made even more special by a fan-designed livery for this final race of the season in the United States."

WHAT A SHOW IN LAS VEGAS — Special colors (also chosen by other teams on the grid, such as Ferrari, Williams and McLaren) but not only. The presentation of the livery in fact took place during an evening at the Omnia in Las Vegas, the nightclub of the famous Caesars Palace hotel-casino – which in the early 1980s hosted two GPs on a track designed right inside the car park – where the RB19 was revealed to the public upside down, after having been anchored to the ceiling with metal cables. All in a blaze of fire, trapeze artists, plays of light and confetti. Not exactly a sober show, but still perfectly in line with the style of Las Vegas and the GP weekend which the F1 organizers themselves have already defined as “the greatest show in the world”.