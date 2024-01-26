Newey, step back

In an article published yesterday signed by the authoritative Michael Schmidt, the Germans of Cars, Motor and Sport have dedicated an in-depth study to the figure of Adrian Newey inside the Red Bull.

And the indiscretion is certainly sensational: the brilliant British designer may soon be forced to take a step back from the Formula 1 team. Newey is currently working part time at the world champion team, despite falling within the three top technical figures excluded from the budget cap limit.

The synergies between road cars and F1

As reported by the magazine, Newey is working on theRB17 hypercar And he could do it full time, to free up one of the team's extra-budgetary positions.

This move would also be pushed by recent insights from the FIA ​​on the technical synergies between Formula 1 and road sports cars. This magnifying glass was confirmed by Helmut Marko: “THE Our opponents say that the underbody of the RB17 hypercar provides information for the F1 car. But it's total nonsense, that's why we have to find a solution.”.