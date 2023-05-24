There Red Bull Indie Forge 2023 is the long-awaited event that sees the panorama of emerging Italian developers as protagonists on the scene, who will battle to the sound of ideas, projects and videogames to make for the most diverse forms of genuine entertainment imaginable.

A huge race, with two active winners: one declared by the Jury of experts in the sector and the other chosen specifically by the public; the goal of the Red Bull Indie Forge is to create the players on the Italian development scene of tomorrow, while allowing them to showcase their ideas and develop the most deserving ones.

To this address you will find the complete regulation of the event and how to participate as a developer, while below you will find the dedicated Twitch channel to follow the whole event in live streaming minute by minute or watch the highlights chosen for you by the director.

Below is the complete list of jurors: