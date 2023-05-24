There Red Bull Indie Forge 2023 is the long-awaited event that sees the panorama of emerging Italian developers as protagonists on the scene, who will battle to the sound of ideas, projects and videogames to make for the most diverse forms of genuine entertainment imaginable.
A huge race, with two active winners: one declared by the Jury of experts in the sector and the other chosen specifically by the public; the goal of the Red Bull Indie Forge is to create the players on the Italian development scene of tomorrow, while allowing them to showcase their ideas and develop the most deserving ones.
To this address you will find the complete regulation of the event and how to participate as a developer, while below you will find the dedicated Twitch channel to follow the whole event in live streaming minute by minute or watch the highlights chosen for you by the director.
Below is the complete list of jurors:
- Alessandro Fileni – he has been working in the video game industry for 8 years, starting as a freelance journalist and doing communication and marketing consultancy mainly for mobile video games in Italy and then arriving at CD PROJEKT RED as Community Manager, where he worked for almost 6 years on the community, pr, marketing side and events. In CDPR you took care of the communication and launched: GWENT The Witcher Card Game, Thronebreaker: Witcher Tales, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. In 2023 you worked as International Communications Manager in Private Division, publishing label of Take-Two Interactive.
- Giovanna Villani – joined Digital Bros in 1997 as assistant to the President. For the following 20 years, through a dedicated team of resources, she manages relations with video game publishers of which Digital Bros is the exclusive distributor for Italy, dealing specifically with the passive cycle and purchases. You are also involved in the transversal coordination of pilot projects in the field of digital production and distribution (PC, mobile and music content). In 2017 she joined the Business Acquisitions team of 505 Games, which she currently coordinates, dealing with the scouting of projects and teams aimed at expanding the publisher’s portfolio. In her spare time she loves to read, travel and draw.
- Vincent Letter – he has been working in the video game industry since 2005, writing for various specialized magazines and sites. He has also participated in the organization of numerous game jams, events and conferences aimed at independent game developers. Since 2010 he has been collaborating with Multiplayer.it, first as a writer and video producer, today as editorial manager.
- Marco Savini – With a background in the Air Force, Savini is one of the first in Italy to study and develop Computer Graphics, writing several books on Maya and collaborating with prestigious productions of music video clips and commercials. After a training experience for companies and professionals as Guru for Adobe, Savini founded his first school and production of Computer Graphics, Dark Side Academy in Verona. After a few years of experience, Savini leaves Dark Side to found BigRock, the culmination of a school vision completely different from any Italian imaginary.
- Lisa Gobbi – General Artist in Avalanche Studios Group, after graduating in Economics he understood the potential of the video game sector and decided to enroll in the 2D/3D Game Artist & Animator course in Digital Bros Game Academy in 2015. From there he began his career first in Ovosonico , then in Milestone to later land in England specializing in the creation of environments in Codemasters. In October 2020 he joined the new team that Avalanche founded in Liverpool for the development of new projects and prototypes. Women in Games Ambassador, panelist in DBGA and member of the Video Games Tax Credit Commission, among her various objectives is to raise awareness and make it more accessible for young people to enter the industry in our country.
- Rocco Scandizzo works in Epic Games in the team dedicated to Unreal Engine as head of business development for EMEA. Previously he held the role of Director of Business Development for Tencent America and has 20 years of experience in the game industry working for developers, publishers and agencies such as Activision Blizzard, CAA and Vivendi Games. His focus has always been on production, new business development and developer relationships.
- Stefano Petrullo – Passionate and optimistic observer of the media landscape, Stefano Petrullo is a video game industry professional with 30 years of experience in planning and implementing communication campaigns. He has worked in leading positions on some of the biggest entertainment brands, such as Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Yooka Laylee, The Outer Worlds, The Ascent.
- Marco Minoli – began in 1998, working in the video game industry. He is a faithful ambassador of market niches, first of flight simulators, then of driving ones and finally, since 2007, of wargames and strategy games. In 2007 he began his adventure in Slitherine, where he helped bring wargames and complex strategy games to portable platforms and cleared the premium product on iOS. As Leader of the Slitherine group, passing through Electronic Arts and, as a consultant, for Warner Bros, IE and Koch Media, Marco continues to believe that the rules of tomorrow’s market are yet to be discovered. He manages an international marketing and sales team directly from Italy and continues to persist in wearing the tie in an industry populated by geeky t-shirts!
Tiziana Ena – he is Product Business Units Head of Acer Italy, a leading company in the ICT sector. Ena joined Acer in 2008 after gaining significant experience in various companies in the same sector, covering roles in product management and marketing management.
#Red #Bull #Indie #Forge #development
Leave a Reply