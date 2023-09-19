A legend from Club Deportivo Guadalajara gave everything to Alexis Vega this Monday, September 18, this after the poor performance he has shown with the team in the last year where, in addition, injuries have not left him alone.
Alberto Guerrahistorical ex-technician of the Sacred Flock, exploded against Alexis Vega after his terrible performance in the National Classic against Club América where he did not make a difference and not only that, but he has not been seen to be important in confrontations of this caliber practically since his stay in the institution.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In interview for AS Mexico, Alberto Guerra He asked that the option of letting the 25-year-old attacker leave be considered, since apparently he is not doing enough to defend the red and white colors.
“Vega would have to be negotiated if he is not comfortable, they should find accommodation elsewhere and generate an income and if he performs elsewhere, that’s good,” he said.
Alexis Vega He has been very far from being the figure that was expected, after his renewal with the Guadalajara team his performance has gone down and it seems that the fans have begun to reproach him for his situation in the team, so they would not view it with bad results. eyes that he leaves the club, despite the fact that a few months ago they longed for his renewal in the club.
Alexis Vega There has been a lot left for the fans, when it comes to the National Classic, since their arrival they have not been able to score a single goal against the Águilas.
The 25-year-old attacker has gone 14 games against the Coapa team without being able to score against them. The pressure, his loss of performance or even injuries; They have caused the fans of the Sacred Flock to no longer have patience with one of their references in recent years.
#red #white #legend #broke #Alexis #Vega
Leave a Reply