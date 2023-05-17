The Italian authorities, through their Civil Protection department, sent a red alert to the population on Monday in the face of possible flooding that is expected over the next few days in the area of ​​Emilia Romagna, a region that gives its name to the sixth stop on the Formula 1 World Cup calendar that will be held this weekend at the Imola circuit. The Government has decreed the closure of the schools in the province, which only a few weeks ago was already punished with a violent storm that caused several rivers to overflow and left several deaths, and rail transport has also been interrupted. Salvamento has had to rescue several people in Riccione and Rimini, two towns on the Adriatic Coast, and interventions have also been carried out in Faenza, Cesena and Forlì.

On Tuesday afternoon, the personnel from the F1 teams that had already arrived at the track, the vast majority of them truckers, mechanics and people linked to the hospitality divisions, were ordered to evacuate the paddock, Depending on the areas, it was already beginning to accumulate considerable levels of water if we take as a reference some photographs posted on social networks. The forecasts estimate amounts of up to 150 millimeters of rain for the next few hours, and the possibility that the Santerno river, adjacent to the track, could collapse, a circumstance that could even jeopardize the holding of the race, is not ruled out.

The prospects are somewhat better from Thursday, the day in which the pre-test will start, even though the single-seaters will not run until Friday morning. Unless the intensity of the downpour does not subside, it is most likely that the event will go ahead, although in no case is it ruled out that the organization of the grand prix will take some measures to avoid, depending on which risk situations, especially due to the thousands of fans who this weekend plan to travel to the Enzo e Dino Ferrari Autodrome. The different departments linked to the race are studying plans to make it easier for spectators who come with their vehicles to have a place to park them, since the accesses and the different parking areas may also be affected.

