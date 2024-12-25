12/25/2024



A violin made of cans, forks or shower drains, a gong with a disused paella pan or a guitar made with metal cookie boxes, coins and a watch strap are some of the original instruments of ‘The Recycling Orchestra, promoted by Ecoembes. As is tradition, this unique musical group will celebrate its Christmas solidarity concert in Madrid, the proceeds of which will go to those affected by dana and will be donated to the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (Fesbal) of Valencia. In addition, it will feature renowned artists such as Miguel Ríos and Iván Ferreiro and some great guests: a representation of the Cateura Recycled Instruments Orchestra, its sister orchestra from Paraguay, which was born sixteen years ago thanks to the idea of ​​a graduate in environmental technology. , theologian, philosopher and teacher with music as a passion. Thanks to it, it has been transforming the lives of many families in a marginal neighborhood in Paraguay, who survive by collecting waste from the Cateura landfill, where garbage from all over the country arrives. He formed a musical school with local children and turned waste into instruments.

Recycling for life

In 2014, Ecoembes invited the orchestra to a Christmas concert and, at that time, the organization thought of the need to do something like this in Spain. Since then, the ‘Recycling Music’ project accompanies young people to give them a second chance through music. Andriy K., a young man who plays the violin and who has been in the project since the beginning, knows this well: «For me, the Christmas concert is the opportunity we have to show the world that our ten years of effort and desire to “Making music in a different way by teachers and students pays off.” For Aliha D, 8, and Eliezer B., 9, this will be their first concert with the orchestra. Both will play the low and high sax: “Going on a stage that I don’t know is like opening the door to a room that I have never discovered, this is like an adventure,” says Aliha, to which Elizer points out that “I feel excited , but at the same time nervous.

They will all play under the baton of Víctor Gil, their musical director, who points out that “ten years have passed since, together, we began to build a meeting place, warm and friendly, with the orchestra as a space and music as a tool and guide. “We want to celebrate it with our music, performing the songs that have marked important moments in this little story and with the memory of all the boys and girls who have been part of the orchestra.”

Fernando Solar, luthier at La Música del Reciclaje, explains that “our instruments are a way to give a chance to those containers that were not going to be used. It is the transformation of something practical and functional that was forgotten in the trash into something special like music. These containers will shape the orchestra’s new instruments, instruments full of color and opportunities for those boys and girls that will make them play with all their joy and enthusiasm. “A circular music that protects and cares for our planet and above all, protects children who lack opportunities.”









A unique concert that will take place tomorrow, December 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gran Teatro CaixaBank Príncipe Pío in Madrid.