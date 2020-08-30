August expires and the status of Raúl de Tomás does not vary at Espanyol. Football player live now immersed in a double recycling. The first, in training. After arriving just and with muscular problems at the end of the previous season, the coaching staff has reduced workload on the lawn. Alternate exercises in the gym with others in the field. It was already low against Huesca and everything indicates that it won’t have minutes either before him Cadiz.

Your set-up is slow, such as market development. The Second Divisionn is is small to a striker who has cost Espanyol 22.5 million, charges around six gross (adaptable to Second this course) and made the jump last year to a historical, winner of the European Cup, as the Benfica. But the logic of the market for the moment leaves out RdT, which should also mentally recycle if no proposal arrives convincing for all parties.

He Espanyol maintains the conscious calm that this summer September will be August, and we will have to wait for last weeks to solve the template’s sudoku puzzle. The RdT token is a big burden in Second, but the sports direction knows that march of other players, as Leandro Cabrera, David López or Sergi Darder (who will not play today by following another independent work plan), could lighten the wage bill so much that would accommodate RdT.

Although, for that to happen and be effective, the striker should assume his reality, change the chip and to focus In the season in second, taking advantage of the time wearing the blue and white, scoring and waiting for another window of the market for an offer to arrive that seduces you. Until the Champions teams do not start the transfer dance, no suitor will have liquidity to arrive at those figures. Meanwhile, Espanyol wants to enjoy Rdt, immersed in his double recycling.