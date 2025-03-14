One of the recurring Spanish problems in Spain in Eurovision It is in disguise the artist of what is not. Very striking was when Amaia and Alfred They were stripped of the youth of the OT 2017 phenomenon and were dressed as Sunday Mass. Similar happened when Miki Núñez His soul of Mediterranean verbena was removed to fit his rhythm in a white Nordic structure that referred to a giant Ikea shelf. We want to be Europeans, or what we believe is Europe. But, often, our complexes sprout and we get confused trying late what worked for others.

With Melody We already knew that the song was not a hymn to modernity. No need to do: his grace was to see a folkloric trying to live your Superbowl with all the technical pots that allow you to the talent show of European public television. Well of excess, either of national folklore, either comb, good of fire, either of a ponytail making the grinder, either of interpretive and vocal crafts.

Melody is excess. Well, play excess. Triumph Eurovision It is also knowing how to see what differentiates you and raising it with daring in the eyes of Europe. But, heard the new version of That diva And seen the video clip on black background -which has been done-, We have changed the folk techno dance For a Lady Gaga imitator in a disco come less in the Salamanca neighborhood. Thus, they will say that the issue is more international. Although, in reality, it remains in anyone’s land: neither will work here or stand out there.

The video clip, reminiscent of Lowcost of Vale Music in those 2000 years of Martian chroniclesit is monotonous – the moment is the time for photographers, riding it to photos, “never seen” when a star is staged – and, worse, it strips Melody of the Cliché Melody. Luckily she continues to wink in the video, which Carmen Sevilla. That nobody takes it off. In any case, the future of the candidacy depends on the final artistic approach that is carried out in the scenario of Eurovision. It is the only television place where the song can be transformed into a celebration for TV. Especially if music into full history is converted, with its preliminary full of insinuation and suspense, with its climax with an expressive moment telegénically and with its apotheosis. Although, eye, that is not achieved whether scenery is confused with filling the stage of things crazy, as we have done so many times, either with putting on a blow in the middle to attract attention. The good staging is the one that not only adorns, especially counts.

And Melody has a story to tell. That of the artist girl who was and who already tries to older Not being behind in a musical world that is no longer how they taught him. In that identifiable emotional shock, that we all live Paquita Salasthere is the feeling to convey with That diva. If we do not win for the quality of the song, we only have to attract the public with The joy of folk excess that has caused melody to never arouse indifference. His most is more, His being Lola Flores in Rosalía times.