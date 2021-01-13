The core of the class is once again the right-wing rectum but this week in a context of counterattack after partial dodge. We started watching three possible ways to execute that dodge to launch the direct right after.

Once this is machined, we will add the left to the sequence. A blow that is not forceful but destabilizing is dangerous as Jero comments during class, referring to the combat of Katie Taylor VS Miriam Gutierrez and what happened in the fourth round of the most important fight of La Reina’s career.

We will work it in pairs or with a jacket, and those who want can also practice it in the shade from home.

Until next Saturday!