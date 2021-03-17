They do not consider essential that he be graduated to face the government of regional university policy One of the last meetings of the Interuniversity Council, of which Francisco Álvarez has been a member. / J. CARRIÓN FUENSANTA CARRERES Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 02:35



An unwritten norm suggests that the Regional Government Minister of Universities be a professor at the University of Murcia (or a graduate by it), and the position of Director of Universities is reserved for another holder of the UPCT Cartagena. The tandem of forces has worked like this, or halfway in other cases, on many occasions. Without going any further, you have