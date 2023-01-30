The rector of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), Beatriz Miguel, took advantage of this Monday the act of celebrating the festival of Santo Tomás de Aquino, to insist to the administrations on the importance of increasing financing for public universities in the Region of Murcia to “face the challenges of the future”. For her, Miguel, “increasing the budget is a major issue,” something in her opinion “as necessary as it is unquestionable.”

He did so in his speech before an auditorium of the UPCT full of teachers and guests at an act in which the lieutenant general, colonel director of the General Air Academy (AGA) of San Javier, Rubén García Servert, was invested with an honorary doctorate. The UPCT thus recognizes the contribution of García Servert to the consolidation of the collaboration between the Polytechnic of Cartagena and the Ministry of Defense. He was the promoter of the creation of the University Defense Center (CUD) and its affiliation to the UPCT. The godfather of his investiture was Professor Antonio Viedma.

The act, enlivened by the classical wind quintet of the Cartagena Music Conservatory, directed by José Vicente Rosell Climent, also included the traditional awards ceremony and investiture of new doctors. Specifically, the Extraordinary End of Studies Prizes, the Social Council Prizes and the medals were awarded to the personnel who celebrate 25 years at the University.

García Servert said in his presentation that although there were “voices that questioned the compatibility of military and engineering training and the difficulty of integrating them into a coherent study plan, reality denied it”, because it was shown ten years ago that “both institutions they launched a unitary teaching project». And he added that the ultimate reason for this compatibility “is none other than a closeness between the values ​​of the military and those of the university.” Values, he assured, “shared values ​​that base their raison d’être on ethics in the service of a common project: the excellence and rigor of future professionals that Spain so badly needs.”