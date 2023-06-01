political war

The political war between the uasthe 64 Legislature and the State Government. It seems that the conflict over the reform of the Higher Education Law has intensified by taking a legal turn. The rector Jesús Madueña Molina already has six lawsuits against him and the amount might not stop there.

Validation

Former mayor of El Fuerte Nubia Ramos and former deputy Marco Antonio Osuna they will only serve validate the election of Paola Gárate and Bernardino Antelo as PRI state leaders. These were registered with the support of the structure and applicants, while Ramos and Osuna, alone with Faustino Hernández. And they need to validate the registration.

is for the union

Former legislator and former state official Maribel Chollet, Unlike other PRI members, he was very much in agreement with adding so that there is no division in the PRI Sinaloa. Although some time ago the Mazatlan woman had shown interest in competing for the secretariat, now He says that he agrees that Paola Gárate and Bernardino Antelo are in the dispute. Be?

Justice Center

The mayor of Guasave met with the secretary of Public Works in the stateas well as with the president of the Supreme Court of Justice in Sinaloa, to show them the plans of the 7 hectares that they have projected for build the Criminal Justice Center there. Although Martín Ahumada does not reveal where the property is located, apparently they have already endorsed it to land that project.

For productivity

Pure political leadership and little essence of the work of the councilors They are seen in the town hall sessions of the Municipality of Mocorito. Mayor María Elizalde assures that many of the actions discussed are to attract attention, for which she invited her councilors to attend more sessions of any type, but that are more productive in favor of society.