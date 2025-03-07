The Rector of the UAB admits the “error” of incorporating his team to the admonished professor through macho behaviors

The rector of the Autònoma University of Barcelona (UAB), Javier Lafuente, has admitted the “error” of having placed a professor admonished by a slight missing machism in his government team, as Eldiario.es revealed.

UAB professor admonished by machismo participated in research commissions on cases of harassment

In a statement sent to all staff and students of the University on the occasion of March 8, the rector has first spoken about the investigation that revealed that last December Lafuente appointed a admonished teacher for his government team a few months earlier through macho behaviors.

Lafuente has admitted that the appointment “should not have occurred” and has argued that it was done with the purpose that the admonished teacher, which is part of the geography department, carried out a “technical commission” that ended at the same time that Eldiario.es warned the UAB that he was going to publish the news.

“From the University Government we must show impeccable behaviors and recognize errors when this exemplarity is not fulfilled, as is in the case at hand,” added Lafuente.

According to UAB sources, the Lafuente Correo arrives after the department leaders of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, where the events occurred, demanded the rector to pronounce on the case and admit their responsibility.

This newspaper has also revealed this Thursday that, among other functions, the teacher admonished by machismo participated in research commissions on cases of harassment, the so -called intervention commissions and resolution of cases of harassment (CIRCA), as security delegate of the Board of Teaching Personnel and Researcher.

He did so much when he had an open sanctioning file and today, with the investigation already resolved with an reprimand and the obligation to receive a “reeducation workshop of new masculinities,” according to the UAB to the complainants. The university subsequently clarified that the course was not an obligation although the teacher is doing it.

In its statement, the source claims feminism as “an urgent need” of academic and institutional day. “On the way to full equality,” says the rector’s letter, “we need to recognize the mistakes made, make self -criticism and learn from experience.”

It is in this recognition of errors in which Lafuente frames the “technical commission limited over time that should not have produced” the admonished teacher. The rector points out that the person responsible for that “commission was the Vice Chancellor of Campus and Sustainability.

CC.OO. Ask for responsibilities: “It rains on wet”

The trade union section of workers in the UAB has also issued a very hard statement this Thursday valuing the information of Eldiario.es

“The message for the victims is devastating: we live in an environment of impunity,” says the statement, which considers that “it rains on wet” in the management of this type of cases by the rectory team.

The union considers that the investigation of this writing “shows the helplessness of the victims” that dare to take the step and file a complaint “with the cases we have had in recent months should have been learned to manage them,” says the text.

The fact that this admonished professor has been participating in registered case research commissions, according to CCOO, “questions again” both the “established protocols” and their “implementation, control and supervision.”

“We ask that once and for all some person from the government team assume their responsibility and solve these serious deficiencies,” the statement rises. “We believe that these days have taken steps back.”