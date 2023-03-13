The monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) do not intend to comply with the order to leave the monastery at the request of the museum-reserve. This was stated on March 13 by the rector of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Metropolitan Pavel on the official channel of the Lavra on the YouTube portal.

“We do not intend to move out and will not. We are not against all legal actions, but there should be no illegal ones. We are <...> citizens of our country, we are people who are here [в монастыре лавры] live since 1988, many of us have no other place than this,” he said.

According to Metropolitan Pavel, the monks also receive death threats.

Earlier that day, Metropolitan Varsonofy of Vinnitsa and Bar announced that the commission of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra reserve had begun checking the territory of the monastery. He said that during a walk around the Lavra he met a commission that was engaged in checking, without having documents and a warning from the hierarchies in their hands.

On March 10, it became known that the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra must leave the monastery before March 29 of this year. The document states that the interdepartmental working group for the preparation of proposals and recommendations on the organization of the implementation of certain tasks that are related to the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine convicted the monastery of allegedly violating the terms of the agreement on the use of buildings owned by the state.

In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities stepped up their actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). They searched the homes of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, in order to find traces of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” Thus, in December 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened 50 criminal cases against priests of the UOC.

In November last year, as a result of searches on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, the SBU found pro-Russian literature supporting the “Russian world”. After that, it became known that the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery as part of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.