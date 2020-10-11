The rector of the Cathedral of Holy Christ the All-Savior of Kazanchetsots Andreas Tavadyan told the Izvestia correspondent the details of the shelling in Karabakh Shushi on October 8, in which Russian journalists Yuri Kotenok and Levon Arzanov were injured.

According to him, during the first explosion, he was at the bell tower, during the second – at the gates of the cathedral. Having heard the alarm, those on the territory of the church decided to go down to the basement to hide from the attack, but did not manage to reach the shelter.

Tavadyan also noted that during the first explosion, there was a woman with three children inside the cathedral. In addition, according to the abbot, the city’s cultural center and hospital were also damaged as a result of shelling.

The journalists arrived at the church to film the aftermath of the first shelling. They were just inside the cathedral when the shells hit the building again.

On Thursday, the Cathedral of the Holy Christ the All-Savior Kazanchetsots in Shushi was fired upon twice. As a result of the second raid, three Russians were injured – blogger Yuri Kotenok, journalist Levon Arzanov and member of the accompanying group Hrant Baladyan.

The attending physician of the Kitten Shahen Danielyan noted that the patient had lost 3.5 liters of blood. He has injuries in the chest, abdomen and limbs. He is now in serious condition.

During the first strike on the temple on Thursday, no one was injured, but the church itself was damaged, Armenia said. Azerbaijan reported that it fired only at military targets and “does not target historical, cultural monuments, especially religious ones.”