Head of the Public Monitoring Committee of Dagestan Khadulaev: the rector of the temple in Derbent had his throat cut

The rector of the Orthodox church in Derbent, Father Nikolai, was killed by cutting his throat. This was reported by the Chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) of Dagestan Shamil Khadulaev in his Telegram-channel.

According to Khadulaev, the clergyman was 66 years old and seriously ill. In addition, the head of the Public Monitoring Committee said that a security guard named Mikhail, who worked in the church, was shot. The man was armed only with a gas pistol.

“The priests have locked themselves in the church, waiting for help,” Khadulaev said.

On the evening of June 23 in Derbent, unknown persons fired at a synagogue and an Orthodox church. The victims were two people, one of them a police officer, the second a civilian from the synagogue.