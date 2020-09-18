The Governing Council of the Community of Madrid will meet today to discuss what legal instruments it has at its disposal to restrict social activities and mobility in the areas most affected by the virus in the region, without preventing travel to work or study. This was clarified yesterday by both the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz-Escudero, and the Minister of Justice, Enrique López, rectifying without saying so what was announced the day before by the Deputy Minister Antonio Zapatero: that there would be selective confinements in the basic health areas (an administrative size lower than the district or municipality) hardest hit by the pandemic.

“I want to send a message of calm,” Ruiz-Escudero said in a video sent to the media. “We are in a situation of sustained growth, and faced with the possibility of having to make decisions regarding the suppression of the scheduled activity in general, we are working on a proposal to restrict mobility and reduce activity in the areas where there is a greater transmission of the virus ”.

“The word confinement has several meanings and that is why it alarms, and a message of tranquility must be launched to the population,” López added in an interview on Onda Cero. “A confinement is to lock people up at home, and that cannot be done even with the State of Alarm, you have to go to the State of Exception, because it is limiting fundamental rights,” he continued. “What it is about is to limit, reduce, mobility and contacts, the intersocial relationships not necessary, to limit the risk factor of the human relationship,” she argued. And he insisted: “If necessary, mobility will be limited. We believe more in self-responsibility than in prohibition or limitation ”.

The legal services of the Community have been studying for several days what tools the Administration has at its disposal to stop the advance of a disease that threatens to spread in the southern districts of the capital, and in cities such as Parla, Fuenlabrada and Alcobendas.

“We know what we have to do because we have already done it,” said a source who has the confidence of Isabel Díaz Ayuso about the health management of the pandemic and the availability of resources to combat the spread of the virus. “We have a health problem, and then another legal or competency, of arguments to confine or prohibit,” he added. “What is clear is that the orders have to be clearer, and that they pay justly for sinners: there are no problems if the people are responsible.”

Limitations

The basis of the Government’s work is the order issued by Madrid on September 7 to try, unsuccessfully, to stop the spread of the virus in the region. The preventive measures to face the health crisis once the State of Alarm had ended, from which Madrid left without going through phase 3 and without ever having fulfilled the requirements that the Ministry of Health established to advance in the de-escalation, included the limitation a maximum of 10 people in social gatherings of non-cohabitants, the recommendation to reduce social encounters other than with the people with whom one lives, the duty to comply with the measures under risk of sanction, reduce the capacity in the funeral facilities from 75% to 60% and set the maximum number of people for burials and cremations at 50 people outdoors and 25 indoors.

That was also the reduction for worship activities such as Masses, weddings, baptisms and communions; In subsequent celebrations, there can be no more guests than those that fit in 60% of the total capacity of the establishment where it is held and neither the aperitif nor the cocktail nor the open bar nor the dance is allowed. Food and drink will have to be consumed sitting down.

In bars and restaurants, the hours are limited from then until 01.00 and customers cannot be admitted beyond 00.00; the bar is restricted to 50%, while in the interior the limit remains as before, at 75%; and on the terrace, the measurement of the distance of a meter and a half of safety is done from the chairs of each table or group of tables and not from the tables, as was done previously.

Measures, Diaz Ayuso said then, “extremely painful.” Now, one of the examples that Madrid follows is that of the Balearic Islands, which has limited the mobility of the inhabitants of four neighborhoods in Palma, and of different areas of the municipalities of Sant Antoni and Ibiza. There, residents cannot leave the established perimeter except in exceptional cases, such as going to work, taking children to class or going to the doctor in other areas. The capacity in stores and restaurants has been reduced by half and meetings cannot exceed five people. In addition, religious services, sports activities have been suspended and all shops have to be closed at ten at night.

“An evaluation of the data must be done,” sources from the Community of Madrid said on Thursday about which specific areas will be subjected to the new conditions. And while the Government decides, the virus advances.