The Murcia City Council will begin to open to the public the municipal recreational pools of summer the 19th of June. The first one will be Murcia Park, as reported by municipal sources in a statement.

Thus, the June 26th The opening will take place in Rincón de Seca, La Ñora, Corvera, Aljucer, Sangonera La Verde, Sangonera La Seca, El Raal and Alquerías, while the Puente Tocinos pool will open the July 6th and that of El Palmar on July 9th.

All these facilities will close on September 5. The established schedule will be from Tuesday to Friday, from 11.00 to 20.00, and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, of 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m..

The Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, visited the Murcia Park facilities this Monday, where the filling of the Olympic pool began.

According to the mayor, “the Sports Service is finalizing these days the development of the various municipal recreational pools so that citizens can enjoy them during the summer. New protective fences have been installed, materials have been replaced, in addition to jointing work, masonry, plumbing and painting work among others ”.

«In addition to the use of these pools, A complete program of training activities is offered in the covered municipal swimming pools, and bodybuilding at the Prince of Asturias and the Palacio de los Deportes. In total there are more than 1,100 places at the service of Murcia ”, has signed García Rex.

864 places for training activities



Likewise, the opening period for Municipal indoor swimming pools Mar Menor and Infante will be understood between July 1 and 30, while in that of Espinardo will be from July 1 to August 31, from 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

In these facilities a sports offer of water activities which reaches a total of 864 places: 316 places in the Mar Menor pool, 280 places in the Infante pool and 268 places in the Espinardo pool.

This offer includes teaching water activities, aimed at minors, maintenance water gymnastics for users from 65 years of age, as well as swimming without a monitor for users from 14 years of age.

The enrollment period to access this training activity begins on June 10th And it can be done through the web ‘http://mi.murciadeportes.com’ and on the phone ‘968 980 628’.

On July 1, the bodybuilding rooms of the Príncipe de Asturias pavilion and the Palacio de los Deportes will also open. Both facilities will remain open until July 30, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. A total of 300 places will be offered, 150 for each facility.

The registration period to access this training activity also begins on June 10 and can be done through the web ‘http://mi.murciadeportes.com’ or by phone ‘968 980 628’.

Measures against Covid-19



In accordance with current health regulations, user access to the facilities will be done with control of the identification of attendees through a daily record. Said capacity will be conditional on compliance with the minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters and a reduction of 75% of the usual capacity.

The capacity is as follows: Murcia Parque (187 users), El Palmar (103 users), Puente Tocinos (72 users), Rincón de Seca (58 users), La Ñora (37 users), Corvera (75 users), Aljucer (94 users), Sangonera la Verde (68 users), Sangonera la Seca (166 users), El Raal (112 users) and Alquerías (83 users).

The capacity of the pool glass will be established in each case so that the surface of 2.25 square meters per person is respected. Users will be informed by posters of the maximum number of people who can remain simultaneously in each glass. It is established that the form of payment will be exclusively by bank card.

The social distancing measures of 1.5 meters and the rest of the measures must be observed at all times, including reinforce personal handwashing hygiene through frequent washing with soap and water and the use of hydroalcoholic gels, which will be placed at the entrance of the facility.

The use of a mask will be mandatory for people six years of age and older during the entire time of movement between common spaces and at the time of entry and exit, except for the exceptions contemplated by law.

As minimum, all shared use areas will be cleaned and ventilated twice a day, and bins equipped with a pedal and suitable means for the disposal of tissues and protective and cleaning materials will be made available to users.

There will be no cloakroom service and The use of sun loungers, hammocks, chairs, tables and any type of furniture is prohibited to avoid possible infections. All personal items, such as towels, creams or toys, must remain with their owner, avoiding contact with other users. You will not be able to use the water sources.