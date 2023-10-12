The Monterrey Football Club is a hospital, with casualties due to injury Sergio Canales, Rodrigo Aguirre and German Berteramethese last few days have been added Joao Rojas, Stefan Medina and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ CoronaThis was announced by the club in a statement.
It’s known that Joao Rojas He has a fibrillar rupture of the semitendinosus of the right thigh and will be out indefinitely.
For his part, the captain Stephen Medina After the pertinent studies, he showed a contusion and bone edema in the fibula, as well as a partial injury to the ligaments of the left ankle, which is why he did not travel to the Colombian national team call-up and does not yet have a return date.
The last case is that of ‘Tecatito’ Corona who suffers a muscle strain in the right adductor, in the case of the former Sevilla player the recovery prognosis is 10 to 14 days, subject to the evolution of the injury.
It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned absences due to injury, Victor Guzman and Luis Romo They are also questionable and are training separately with the Aztec team led by Jaime Lozano and they will probably not have activity on the weekend against Ghana and could have action until the game against Germany next week.
The Gang will travel to the United States to play a friendly match of the Clásico Regio against Tigres UANL, with all these casualties, added to the calls from Jesus Gallardo and Jordi Cortizo with the Tricolor.
