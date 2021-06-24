Residential building under renovation in Barcelona. GETTY

The European Commission estimates that component 2 of the Spanish recovery plan, dedicated to energy rehabilitation and urban regeneration, “represents an important part of the public support foreseen in the PNEC”, the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan that guides Spain’s actions on the matter until 2030. However, Brussels warns that, once the economic stimulus due to the coronavirus has passed, “additional public financing will continue to be necessary” and also actions aimed at “attracting private investment” in rehabilitation.

The European executive’s favorable examination of the Spanish plan is based precisely on the fact that it is consistent with the objectives to which Spain has committed itself to Europe and that, already before the pandemic, they were included in the PNEC. The millionaire injection of the European Union has served to start the road with an unthinkable firepower a year and a half ago, but still far from the 2030 objectives. In fact, the PNEC contemplates a total investment, between public and private, of 22,431 million euros in actions on the residential sector. The estimate of the Spanish Government is that the recovery plan mobilizes approximately half: an investment of 11,367 million for component 2, which also includes some items that are not exactly energy rehabilitation of housing.

There will therefore be a long way to go, especially in the private sector. The money from Europe does cover a significant part of the planned public investment. If the 6,820 million of component 2 are subtracted from the plans that do not have to do with housing renovation actions, the result is about 4,300 million (4,750 if the 450 million foreseen in tax deductions to promote rehabilitation are added). Until 2030, the PNEC foresees a public investment, for which it already had largely EU structural funds, of 5,509 million euros. The great gap is therefore in the part of financing that must come from private hands.

The Government claims to be aware of this. “What we want is for this to take cruising speed and it is essential not only the coordination of the administrations, but also that decision-making is facilitated,” says the Secretary General for Urban Agenda and Housing, David Lucas. And he adds: “When the funds run out, the need for public resources will have to be reviewed to see how we maintain that cruising speed.”

In the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda they see that continuity guaranteed, in which it is essential that the desire to rehabilitate homes once finished the generous subsidies (ranging from 40% to 100% of the cost of the work) ) with which the current aid is being designed. They trust for this, explains Lucas, not only in the fiscal stimuli, but in the almost 300 million that will be allocated to the development of the so-called Book of the existing building. This is a kind of energy passport in which the state of the property and the improvement actions that are being carried out will be collected. The money from the game can also be used to draft projects that establish the way forward for many neighborhood communities, even if their execution is delayed beyond 2026.

Until that year, as the Commission’s evaluation recalls, the recovery plan includes the energy rehabilitation of 355,000 homes. The figure gives an idea of ​​the work that will remain to be done, since the PNEC speaks of 1.2 million homes until 2030, although between 2021 and 2026 it only contemplated actions in 300,000. When 2027 arrives, there will be a margin of 55,000 houses on the planned roadmap, but 845,000 actions will be pending in four years. Any misstep can derail the goal, an intermediate step toward decarbonizing the continent by mid-century. To this end, Spain has committed to rehabilitating 300,000 homes a year between 2030 and 2050, almost as many as those that will be undertaken in this six-year term.