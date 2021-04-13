The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, detailed this Tuesday the 10 main investments that are contemplated in the recovery and resilience plan that will be financed with funds from the European Union. The first of these would be the so-called “sustainable mobility strategy” for which resources of 13,200 million are expected. The second is the one destined to the rehabilitation of houses and urban regeneration, to which it is expected to allocate 6,800 million, he explained. Both are very closely linked to the ecological transition policies, one of the fundamental pillars of the plan. In total, energy efficiency and climate change add up to 20,000 million investments.

The sustainable mobility strategy basically consists, according to Sánchez during his speech, in the electrification of public roads, the installation of recharging points and everything related to the promotion of electric vehicles. For its part, the second major investment planned, that of housing, would take place with the installation of solar panels or the reform of houses to make them more energy sustainable. In this chapter would be the rehabilitation plan that EL PAÍS has advanced this Tuesday.

In total, the 10 large investments that Sánchez made in his intervention total 49,710 million between 2021 and 2023. These are not all those provided for in the plan that the president will present tomorrow in the Congress of Deputies, there are another 90 missing, since he He has said that there are a hundred investment items contemplated.

In addition to the two large items detailed, there are others such as the one for the modernization of public administrations, to which 4.315 million will be allocated. This spending will go towards the digitization of the public sector and the strengthening of public policies, something that Brussels usually places great emphasis on. The European Commission also emphasizes the reduction of temporary employment in the public sector, one of the points on which it has been most demanding during the negotiation of the plan. The following chapters are closely linked to the digitization of the private sector: the SME digitization plan (4.06 billion) and the roadmap for the development of 5G (4 billion).

The following five investments, by planned resources, are the following:

– New industrial policy and circular economy strategy: 3,780 million

– Extension of digital skills: 3,590 million. The objective of this chapter is to spread digitization among the older population, but also among entrepreneurs.

– Modernization of the tourism sector: 3,400 million.

– Development of the science and innovation system: 3,380 million.

– Integration of renewable energies in the electrical system: 3,165 million.

In his speech, Sánchez has pointed to the green transition and digital transformation as two of the axes that back up the recovery plan. Something that is observed with this distribution of funds.