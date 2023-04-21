With the advent of Eid al-Fitr, the Lebanese currency continued to improve against the US dollar, recording a level of 96,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar on the black market, compared to the level of 143,000 pounds per dollar that was recorded on March 21, 2023, after the intervention of the Central Bank of Lebanon as a seller of dollars in the market through The exchange platform at a price of 87,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar, which spread an atmosphere of general relief in the country, despite some skepticism about the Central Bank’s inability to continue pumping dollars into the market, given that its reserves in foreign currency reached low levels, amounting to 9.3 billion US dollars at the end of March. 2023.

The absence of a holiday atmosphere

Despite the success of the measures taken by the Banque du Liban in putting an end to the rapid collapse of the Lebanese pound, the manifestations of Eid al-Fitr celebration were absent from the country’s atmosphere this year, with the exception of the crowds of Lebanese expatriates and Arab and foreign tourists to spend the holiday in the country, as the movement of arrivals through the airport recorded a remarkable activity. It has been featured in hotel and flight reservations coming to Lebanon in recent days.

The cheapest tourist country in the world

The Secretary-General of the Federation of Tourism Syndicates in Lebanon, Jean Beiruti, said, in an interview with “Economy Sky News Arabia”, that the crowd of arrivals to Lebanon during this period is due to the fact that the country has become one of the cheapest tourist countries in the world, due to the collapse of the Lebanese currency and the repercussions of the economic crisis. This made the prices of various tourism services cheaper for holders of hard currencies such as the US dollar and the euro, pointing out that the hotel room tariff, which amounts to about $300 in various countries of the world, could range in Lebanon between $70 and $100.

Hotel reservations 70-80 percent

Beiruti reveals that the percentage of reservations in hotel establishments that extend along the Lebanese coast, on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, ranges between 70 and 80 percent, with the support of tourists coming to Lebanon, headed by Iraqi, European and Jordanian tourists, indicating that this matter will reflect positively on all the sector’s institutions. tourism in the country.

Revenues of half a billion dollars during the holiday

According to Beiruti, restaurants in Lebanon will witness an active movement during the Eid Al-Fitr period, after they suffered a decline during the first three months of 2023, and it is expected that the volume of revenues that the tourism sector will achieve in Lebanon during this period will reach about half a billion US dollars.

The country’s financial situation

Despite the positive atmosphere experienced by the tourism sector in Lebanon, the financial future of the country seems unclear, especially since the coming days and months will carry many events, related to the course of Lebanese and foreign prosecutions, to which the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, and several chairmen of the Board of Directors are exposed. Banks, in addition to the entitlement to elect a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon, with the end of Governor Riad Salameh’s term approaching in July 2023, ending an era that lasted for 30 years.

Expectations about the exchange rate

And economist Dr. Pierre El-Khoury says, in an interview with the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that what happened in terms of the Bank of Lebanon’s control over the collapse of the Lebanese currency from late March until the present time, was the result of the country’s political authorities wishing the Governor of the Bank of Lebanon to intervene to pass The month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, pointing out that the exchange rate of the dollar against the Lebanese pound may move after Eid al-Fitr to more discipline, due to the strong intervention of the government and its impact on the economy, by raising fees for everything in addition to raising the price of the customs dollar, and this will lead to the withdrawal of Liquidity in pounds from the market, as this is accompanied by the dollarization of public sector wages and part of the private sector.

Prosecutions against the pillars of banks

According to El-Khoury, the repercussions of foreign prosecutions against the pillars of the Lebanese banking system on the financial situation in the country will have two aspects. The first is the turmoil and inability to anticipate the repercussions of what will happen, as Lebanon does not have any clear mechanisms to deal with any direct accusation, which may be directed against the Governor of the Banque du Liban, or even the issuance of an international warrant for his arrest and the repercussions that may lead to it, while the face The second is positive because these prosecutions will be a bright spot on the road to reform through accountability.

Al-Khoury pointed out that the Lebanese government began preparing itself for the scenario of the European judiciary issuing an arrest warrant against the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, and therefore began marketing a new personality to assume the position of governor of the Central Bank, indicating that the coming period in Lebanon may bear many sudden events, especially in the month of Ramadan. next May.

An agreement with the IMF has not been implemented

It is noteworthy that Lebanon announced in April of the year 2022 that it had reached an agreement at the expert level with the International Monetary Fund, which entitles it to obtain financial support according to a rescue and reform plan approved by the government, and it was based on five pillars, namely the restructuring of the financial sector, the implementation of financial reforms that ensure the reform of owned enterprises. For the state, strengthening governance frameworks, combating corruption, combating money laundering and financing terrorism, establishing a reliable and transparent monetary and exchange system.

However, a year after the signing of this agreement, Lebanon has not taken any reform measures that would pave the way for it to obtain the support of the IMF, and Parliament also failed to pass the legislative amendments necessary for the agreement to become effective, which could undermine all rescue efforts.